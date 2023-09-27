  1. Skip to content
Urban Forests - Planting Trees to Combat Climate Change

September 27, 2023

Drought, forest fires and increasingly frequent storms. Climate change is destroying our forests. All over the world, people are looking for ways to keep them from dying out.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VPE3
Thumbnail zur Doku "Urwald für die Stadt"
Image: ZDF

Yet nature itself knows best what forests need to thrive.

Thumbnail zur Doku "Urwald für die Stadt"
Stefan Scharfe, forest scientist Image: ZDF

Reforestation works not only in the countryside, but also in the city. In urban areas, planting trees can help combat climate change, restore ecosystems and keep cities cooler — as forest scientist Stefan Scharfe well knows. He’s already planted 14 ‘tiny forests’ in Germany and Poland. The concept of planting dense, fast-growing woodland in urban wastelands was originally developed by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki.

 

Thumbnail zur Doku "Urwald für die Stadt"
Image: ZDF

In the shade of a multi-storey car park on the grounds of a hospital in the city of Herford, Scharfe has planted native plants, shrubs and trees close together. "Preparing the soil is key,” he says. "What we do is imitate a forest soil that’s decades old." The mini forest lowers the air and soil temperature in the summer heat and provides shade as well as a habitat for birds and insects.

 

 

Thumbnail zur Doku "Urwald für die Stadt"
Image: ZDF

Miriam Prochnow and Wigold Schaffer have dedicated their entire lives to saving the Atlantic Forest in Brazil. "We are witnessing an unprecedented crisis for humanity and cannot afford not to fight," says Prochnow. In the 1970s, the two started growing tropical trees on their terrace. Today they run a kind of non-profit tree nursery with 25 employees, and grow 200 different, mainly old species. To date, they’ve planted nine million trees, combatting clear-cutting in the Atlantic Forest.

Thumbnail zur Doku "Urwald für die Stadt"
Image: ZDF

 

Meanwhile, researchers at the Eberswalde University for Sustainable Development in Germany want to gain a better understanding of the forest ecosystem with the help of Indigenous peoples. They’ve been working with Colombia’s Kogi people, known for their intuitive approach to nature.

 

Thumbnail zur Doku "Urwald für die Stadt"
Image: ZDF

 

Their views on drought and pest damage provide inspiration for scientists like Carsten Mann: "For me, the main message of the Kogi is that it will be difficult to work against the laws of nature, and that we need to accept that." The researchers now want to use the knowledge of the Kogi to better protect forests in Germany.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SUN 15.10.2023 – 00:02 UTC
SUN 15.10.2023 – 03:30 UTC
SUN 15.10.2023 – 14:30 UTC 
SUN 15.10.2023 – 20:30 UTC
MON 16.10.2023 – 01:15 UTC
MON 16.10.2023 – 05:02 UTC 
WED 18.10.2023 – 17:30 UTC 

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 15.10. 2023 – 09:30 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

