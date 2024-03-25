UN Security Council passes Gaza cease-fire resolution

The UN Security Council has passed a resolution calling for an "immediate" cease-fire during Ramadan in Gaza. It also calls for the immediate release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas. The United States abstained.

Almost six months into the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, the UN Security Council on Monday passed a resolution calling for an "immediate cease-fire" until the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

What's in the UN resolution?

The resolution, which calls for the truce to lead to a "lasting, sustainable cease-fire," passed with the votes of 14 Security Council while the United States abstained, marking a key shift in Washington's stance.

The resolution also demands the release of all hostages taken captive during Hamas' surprise attack on Israel on October 7, although this demand is not linked to the demand for a cease-fire during Ramadan, which ends on April 9.

It also emphasized "the urgent need to expand the flow of humanitarian assistance to ... the entire Gaza Strip" and called for the "lifting of all barriers to the provision of humanitarian assistance at scale."

The successful resolution was drafted in part by Algeria, the Arab bloc's current member on the Security Council, with a diverse array of countries including Slovenia, Switzerland, Ecuador, Guyana, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, South Korea and Sierra Leone.

"The Palestinian people have been suffering terribly for five months," said Algerian ambassador to the UN, Amar Bendjama. "This bloodbath has been going on too long. It's our obligation to put an end to it. Finally, the Security Council is taking responsibility."

Whether or not Israel or Hamas will accept and implement the resolution is a different matter.

US absention marks change in position

The US abstention marks a significant shift in Washington's position almost six months into the conflict.

The US had repeatedly blocked previous cease-fire resolutions as it attempts to walk a line between supporting its ally Israel with military aid and voicing frustration with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the civilian death toll in the Gaza Strip mounts.

Netanyahu called the US absention a "clear retreat" from its previous position which "damages the war effort and efforts to liberate the hostages. It gives Hamas hope that international pressure will allow them to accept a ceasefire without the release of our abductees."

Netanyahu cancels Israeli Washington visit

He promptly canceled a planned visit to Washington by an Israeli delegation, his office saying: "In light of the change in the American position, Prime Minister Netanyahu decided the delegation would not leave."

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby denied that the US abstention represents a "shift in policy," insisting that the US backs a ceasefire but abstained because the text did not include a condemnation of Hamas, which is considered a terrorist organization by the US, the European Union, the United Kingdom and others.

Kirby said the US was unaware of any Israeli change of plan regarding the Washington visit, saying: "We were looking forward to having a discussion [about] alternatives and options to a major ground offensive because we don't believe that a ground offensive in Rafah is the right course of action."

Speaking in Cairo, Egypt, on Monday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also said "there must be no large-scale offensive on Rafah." Speaking after a meeting with her Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, she said: "People cannot disappear into thin air."

France calls for 'permanent cease-fire'

Meanwhile, France urged for work to begin on a "permanent" cease-fire.

"This crisis is not over. Our council will have to remain mobilized and immediately get back to work," said UN representative Nicolas de Riviere. "After Ramadan, which ends in two weeks, it will have to establish a permanent ceasefire."

mf/msh (AFP, Reuters, AP, dpa)