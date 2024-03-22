Russia, China veto UN resolution for cease-fire in Gaza

The UN Security Council failed to pass a US-sponsored resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza. Russia and China voted against the measure.

Russia and China vetoed a United States-backed draft resolution at the UN Security Council calling for a cease-fire in Gaza as part of a hostage deal.

The proposed resolution called for "an immediate and sustained cease-fire" in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza to protect civilians and enable humanitarian aid to be delivered to the Palestinian enclave.

Moscow accused Washington of a "hypocritical spectacle" that does not pressure Israel.

Algeria also voted against the resolution, with Guyana abstaining and the remaining 11 countries of the 15-member Security Council voting in favor.

Russia not interested in assisting diplomatically, US says

The United States ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said the vetoes showed Russia and China were continuing to do nothing to help diplomatically.

"Russia and China simply did not want to vote for a resolution that was penned by the United States," she added.

"Let's be honest — for all the fiery rhetoric, we all know that Russia and China are not doing anything diplomatically to advance a lasting peace or to meaningfully contribute to the humanitarian response effort."

Meanwhile, Russia's UN ambassador, Vasily Nebenzia, dismissed the US-backed resolution calling for a cease-fire only after "Gaza has been virtually wiped off the face of the earth."

"The American product is exceedingly politicized," he said. "With the sole purpose being to play to voters and throw them a bone in the form of some kind of a mention of a ceasefire in Gaza."

Following the resolution's defeat, French President Emmanuel Macron said his country was working on a new resolution to achieve a cease-fire in Gaza. The French Foreign Ministry on Thursday said it had already begun drafting a resolution with diplomats, to put a draft forward in case the US resolution did not pass.

