UN: Only half of women in developing world have control of their own bodies

Almost half the women in 57 countries around the world are denied the freedom to decide on their own bodies, the United Nations said in a report on Wednesday. This includes sex, contraception or healthcare.

The My Body is My Own study lists attacks on women, including rape, forced sterilization, virginity tests and genital mutilation.

The head of the UN's sexual and reproductive health agency (UNFPA) Natalia Kanem said: "In essence, hundreds of millions of women and girls do not own their own bodies. Their lives are governed by others."

Those other decision-makers include partners, family members, society and government.

Rape 'not always prosecuted and punished'

The underlying issues are often set in structural, societal problems, such as social taboos around sex (for women) and entrenched patriarchy, she said. This leads to male relatives having power over women's choices, Kanem said.

Natalia Kanem, Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)

When they are denied this power, Kanem said it reinforces inequalities and perpetuates violence arising from gender discrimination, which is at the root of the problem.

"When control rests elsewhere, autonomy remains perpetually out of reach," the report found.

Crimes and practices that violate a woman's bodily autonomy include "honor" killings, forced and early marriage, "virginity" testsand female genital mutilation. Forced pregnancy or abortion also violate a woman's power to make decisions concerning her body.

"Some violations, such as rape, may be criminalized, but then not always prosecuted and punished," Kanem said. "Other violations go unchallenged altogether because they are reinforced by community norms, practices and laws."

Despite constitutional guarantees of gender equality in many countries, the report says on average, women globally enjoy only 75% of the legal rights of men.

COVID-19 worse for women

The pandemic has worsened the situation for millions of women, the agency found.

"What was previously bad is now worse with the COVID-19 pandemic which has resulted in increasing sexual violence, more unintended pregnancies, and new barriers to health access along with job and education losses," Kanem said.

UNFPA said last April that global lockdowns could lead to a 20% surge in domestic violence as victims remained trapped at home with their abusers.

Researchers also predicted there could be an extra 13 million child marriages and another 2 million cases of female genital mutilation in the next decade as the pandemic stymies global efforts to end both practices.

Culture or location not deciding factors

No country has achieved total gender equality, but among those with the best track record are Sweden, Uruguay, Cambodia, Finland and Netherlands.

"A diversity that shows you that this aspirational value doesn't really depend on culture or location," Kanem said, noting that the same is true at the bottom of the scale.

She said governments have a lead role to play by fulfilling obligations under human rights treaties and altering social, political, institutional and economic structures that reinforce gender inequalities.

mna/aw (Reuters, AFP)