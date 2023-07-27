  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Wildfires
Women's World Cup
Nature and EnvironmentAfrica

UN: July on course to be hottest month in human history

1 hour ago

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued a stark warning on climate change, saying the era of 'global boiling' has begun. The UN's World Meteorological Organization is predicting this month will be the hottest in human history.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UUow
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Supporters of the coup holding up a banner with a Russian flag in the background

Niger: The Sahel's last bastion of stability at risk

Conflicts12 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Asisat Oshoala celebrates scoring the third goal in Nigeria's 3-2 World Cup win over Australia

World Cup: Diaspora Nigerians catch soccer fever

World Cup: Diaspora Nigerians catch soccer fever

Sports17 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Black and yellow barriers on a roadway

South Korea unification ministry to get tougher on North

South Korea unification ministry to get tougher on North

Conflicts19 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

AFD protesters with blue umbrellas

Germany's far-right AfD basks in its success

Germany's far-right AfD basks in its success

Politics19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Two men expose their stomachs in a gym. On the right is blurred out text from an Instagram post

German soccer star Özil's tattoo: Who are the Gray Wolves?

German soccer star Özil's tattoo: Who are the Gray Wolves?

Politics12 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A disabled man sits in a wheelchair near a woman outside a tent at the "Blue camp" for Syrians displaced by conflict near the town of Maaret Misrin in the rebel-held northern part of the northwestern Idlib province.

Disabilities in Syria: A 'hidden' crisis

Disabilities in Syria: A 'hidden' crisis

Human Rights16 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

United States forward Trinity Rodman reacts after missing a shot against the Netherlands

World Cup: US met with Dutch resistance in sign of the times

World Cup: US met with Dutch resistance in sign of the times

SoccerJuly 27, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage