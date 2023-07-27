UN: July on course to be hottest month in human history

Nature and EnvironmentAfricaUN: July on course to be hottest month in human historyTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentAfrica1 hour ago1 hour agoUnited Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued a stark warning on climate change, saying the era of 'global boiling' has begun. The UN's World Meteorological Organization is predicting this month will be the hottest in human history.https://p.dw.com/p/4UUowAdvertisement