UN General Assembly opens, as Antonio Guterres warns of a world in 'great peril'

The world is in "great peril," United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the 77th session of the UN General Assembly kicked off on Tuesday.

After the COVID-19 pandemic restricted in-person attendance the previous two years, more than 150 heads of state and government were expected to attend the annual gathering in New York.

"My objective is to make it clear that… we need cooperation, we need dialogue, and the present terrible geopolitical divides are not allowing it to happen. We need to change course," Guterres told UN News.

The war in Ukraine and mounting economic and environmental crises would be top of the participants' minds.

Germany stresses Ukraine global impact before UN summit

The UN made a special exemption for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to prerecord his speech because of the "ongoing foreign invasion'' and military hostilities that require him to carry out his "national defense and security duties.''

"This year, Ukraine will be very high on the agenda. It will be unavoidable," top EU diplomat Josep Borrell told reporters in New York.

"There are many other problems, we know. But the war in Ukraine has been sending shock waves around the world," he added.

The loss of important grain and fertilizer exports from Ukraine and Russia has triggered a food crisis, especially in developing countries, and inflation and a rising cost of living in many others.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was scheduled to speak on the first day.

Scholz is among the first world leaders to speak at this year's UN General Assembly

His Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock vowed to support countries hardest hit by the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The brutality of Russia's war of aggression and its threat to the peace order in Europe have not blinded us to the fact that its dramatic effects are also clearly being felt in many other regions of the world," Baerbock said.

"We are not only responsible for Europe, but together for the whole world," she said.

On her first international visit as prime minister, British Prime Minister Liz Truss promised billions more in financial and military aid to Ukraine.

Other leaders to speak Tuesday include Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has staked out ground as a broker between Russia and Ukraine, including through a deal to ship out badly needed grain to the world.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was not expected to attend the meeting instead, he sent Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to speak on Moscow's behalf.

Ahead of the meeting he however vowed "Russia, we will not deviate from our sovereign course."

Putin said that Russia as a permanent member of the Security Council would work towards unity, help tackle global problems and "contribute to the settlement of acute regional conflicts".

Macron to meet Raisi to urge revival of nuclear deal

Also high on the agenda for the UN week will be Iran, whose hardline president, Ebrahim Raisi, is traveling to the General Assembly for the first time.

He will meet French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the gathering.

Ahead of his arrival, Raisi said that Iran wanted "guarantees" before returning to a nuclear deal.

"We are repeatedly saying there is no better offer for Iran," French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonn said. "It's up to them to make a decision."

Security stepped up ahead of the General Assembly outside the United Nations in New York

Guterres highlights other priorities

The UN Chief said pressing perils made it "tempting to put our long-term development priorities to one side,'' but added some things couldn't wait.

Guterres cited the "immense'' task not only of saving the planet, "which is literally on fire,'' but of dealing with the persisting COVID-19 pandemic.

He also pointed to "a lack of access to finance for developing countries to recover, a crisis not seen in a generation'' that has seen ground lost for education, health, and women's rights.

He will deliver his "state of the world'' speech at the opening of the annual high-level global gathering.

It would be "a sober, substantive and solutions-focused report card'' for a world "where geopolitical divides are putting all of us at risk," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

On Tuesday, more than 200 NGOs called for urgent action from leaders at the General Assembly to "end the spiraling global hunger crisis."

"Around the world, 50 million people are on the brink of starvation in 45 countries," they said, adding that as many as 19,700 people are estimated to be dying of hunger every day, which translates to one person every four seconds.

