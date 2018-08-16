UN chief presents Palestinian protection proposals

Among the UN's proposals for protecting Palestinians is a UN-mandated armed military presence. All of the proposals would need the cooperation of both Israelis and Palestinians, which could prove difficult to achieve.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday presented four possibilities to improve the protection of Palestinian civilians.
The proposals were outlined in a report requested by the UN General Assembly in response to increased violence in Gaza, where 171 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since late March.
The four options include
Protection 'highly complex'
Guterres said every option would require the cooperation of Israelis and the Palestinians, but it remained unlikely that Israel would agree to the proposals.
"The combination of prolonged military occupation, constant security threats, weak political institutions, and a deadlocked peace process provides for a protection challenge that is highly complex politically, legally and practically," Guterres wrote.
"The best way to ensure the safety and protection of the Palestinian civilian population is still the negotiation of a comprehensive, just and final settlement of the Arab-Israeli conflict," he continued.
