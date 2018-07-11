 Palestinians killed in Gaza explosion | News | DW | 15.07.2018

News

Palestinians killed in Gaza explosion

A blast in Gaza has killed two people and injured one. The explosion comes hours after a truce between Israel and Palestinian militants was announced.

Smoke rises after Israeli fighter jets carried out airstrike to a building in Al Katiba region in Gaza City

Police said they were investigating the cause of a blast that reportedly killed a father and son and wounded one person in Gaza.

The explosion occured in a building in the enclave just hours after Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad announced an Egypt-backed ceasefire.

"An explosion took place this morning in a house west of Gaza City," police spokesman Ayman al-Batnijiy said.

"The police launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion," he added.

The circumstances of the blast remain unclear, but police have not suggested Israel was responsible.

Watch video 01:44
Now live
01:44 mins.

Gaza hit by worst bombing in years

Ceasefire violations

Palestinian militants continued to fire rockets from Gaza into Israeli territory on Sunday, the Israeli military said, adding that its Dome defense system intercepted one of the projectiles.

Israeli forces also targeted a Hamas mortar shell launch pad on Sunday after the latest rocket attacks.

The Israeli government said it was only hitting militant targets and warned civilians to stay away from certain sites.

Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, and the Islamic Jihad militant outfit had announced a truce agreement with Israel late Saturday. Israel, however, did not immediately confirm the ceasefire and said its military response to Gaza-based militant groups depended on the intensity of attacks on its territory.

But in an apparent acceptance of the Egypt-mediated truce, the Israeli military said Sunday it had lifted some restrictions along the Gaza border area.

Gaza rocket assaults had forced the Israeli military to shut down a popular beach along the border area. But after a relative calm on Sunday, Israeli authorities announced that residents could resume their daily routines.

Read more: UN votes to blame Israel for excessive force against Palestinians in Gaza

  • Palästina Anschlag auf Rami Hamdallah im Gazastreifen (Reuters/I. Abu Mustafa)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Palestinian PM Rami Hamdallah targeted

    The convoy of Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah of the West Bank-based Fatah group was targeted as he made a rare visit to Gaza on March 13. The Palestinian Authority said it held Hamas responsible, having failed to provide adequate security. Hamas claimed the attack was aimed at hurting efforts to achieve unity and reconciliation.

  • Palästina Vor dem Marsch der Rückkehr in Rafah (picture-alliance/dpa/ZUMA Wire/APA Images/A. Amra)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Border demonstrations announced

    Palestinians in the Gaza Strip announce a major, peaceful demonstration to be held on the border to claim the right to return to lands now held by Israel. Israel refuses the right to return.

  • Tausende Palästinenser kommen zum Marsch der Rückkehr (Getty Images/AFP/M. Hams)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Land Day march

    Some 30,000 Palestinians take part in the first of the demonstrations on March 30, marking Land Day, named for the 1976 Arab protests against Israeli plans to expropriate land. Some demonstrators ran at the border fence and 16 were killed by Israeli troops with others injured, and some dying later.

  • Speaking on April 9 in the Israeli town of Sderot, near Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: We have one clear and simple rule and we seek to express it constantly: if someone tries to attack you — rise up and attack him. We will not allow, here on the Gaza border, them to hurt us. We will hurt them.

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Netanyahu: 'We will hurt them'

    Speaking on April 9 in the Israeli town of Sderot, near Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "We have one clear and simple rule and we seek to express it constantly: If someone tries to attack you — rise up and attack him. We will not allow, here on the Gaza border, them to hurt us. We will hurt them."

  • Proteste in Gaza City (Reuters/M. Salem)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Third round of protests against Israel

    The third day of demonstrations on April 13 began with organizers encouraging people to walk on an Israeli flag placed at the protest near the border.

  • Proteste in Gaza City (Getty Images/AFP/M. Hams)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Protesters injured

    Palestinians ran to help a young man injured during the border protest on April 13. Stones had been thrown at border guards and the Israeli troops fired on the demonstrators. Some 45 Palestinians have died and hundreds have been injured between March 30 and April 27.

  • Palestinian protester prepares a kite with a firebomb (Getty Images/S. Khatib)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Boy killed on April 20

    Protest continued on April 20th, with some Palestinian protesters using kites to transport Molotov cocktails and firebombs over the fence. Israeli snipers killed at least four more Palestinians on April 20th, including a 15-year-old boy. The UN Middle East envoy dubbed the killing "outrageous."

  • Gaza Israel Konflikt Jerusalem US Botschaft (Reuters/R. Zvulun)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    May 15: US Embassy officially moved to Jerusalem from Tel-Aviv

    US President Donald Trump's daugher Ivanka is part of the delegation that opened the new US Embassy in Jerusalem. The transfer of the embassy triggered a fresh wave of protests in which 62 people were killed. The deaths have considerably heightened tensions in the area.

  • Proteste im Gazastreifen an der Grenze zu Israel (Reuters/I. Abu Mustafa)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    US no longer seen as partner in Middle East negotiations

    As the US celebrated its embassy move from Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem, Palestinian protests escalated. The events coincided with the 70th anniversary of the foundation of modern-day Israel, and Nakba Day, when Palestinians recall those who fled or were expelled as Israel was established.

  • Injured protester being carried during (Getty Images/AFP/S. Khatib)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    More than 60 people were killed in protests

    Palestinians carried away a protester injured on May 15th after demonstrations marking the 70th anniversary of Nakba.

  • Proteste im Gazastreifen an der Grenze zu Israel (Reuters/I. Abu Mustafa)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Palestinian youths run from tear gas

    Salah al-Bardaweel, a Hamas official said on Palestinian television that all but 12 of the dead were members of Hamas. Mahmoud Abbas the head of the Palestine Liberation Organization is planning to pursue a war crimes complaint against Israel at the International Criminal Court.


'Hardest blow'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hamas of severe consequences for its rocket attacks on Israel.

"In consultation with the minister of defense, the chief of staff and the top security command of the state of Israel, we have decided on strong action against Hamas terrorism," Netanyahu said in a video statement on Saturday.

"The IDF [Israel Defence Force] have struck Hamas with the hardest blow since Operation Protective Edge and we will increase the strength of our attacks as necessary," he added, referring to the 2014 war.

Israeli army spokesman Jonathan Conricus said air force sorties had struck about 40 Hamas targets including battalion headquarters, tunnels and logistical centers.

Two Palestinian boys, aged 15 and 16, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Saturday, according to Gaza's health ministry. Witnesses said Israeli warplanes dropped four bombs on a building in Gaza City. The boys were nearby and hit with shrapnel.

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service said it treated a 52-year-old man, a 17-year-old girl and a 20-year-old girl for their injuries after a rocket landed on a residential area in the southern Israeli city of Sderot.

Read more: Hamas official on Gaza bloodshed: 'Not expected to be like this'

Watch video 00:42
Now live
00:42 mins.

Abbas: 'Israel does not want peace'

shs/jlw (Reuters, AP, dpa)

