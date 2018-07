Israel and Gaza's militant groups agree to ceasefire

Islamic Jihad and Hamas said late Saturday that a truce, brokered by Egypt and the UN, had been reached with Israel following a surge in violence on both sides of the Israel-Gaza border.

An Israeli defense official declined to comment on the reported ceasefire, but indicated that Israel's actions would depend on what happens on the ground.

The announcement followed what Israel described as its biggest offensive strikes on the Palestinian enclave since Protective Edge — a reference to Israel's name for its 2014 Gaza operation.

Israeli airstrikes pounded Hamas military targets in Gaza on Saturday after warning Palestinians to stay away, while Palestinian militants fired dozens of rockets into Israel, forcing Israelis to seek shelter.

'Decisive action'

"The (military) has struck Hamas with the hardest blow since Operation Protective Edge and we will intensify the strength of attacks if necessary," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned.

Two Palestinian boys, aged 15 and 16, were killed in Israeli airstrikes, according to the Gaza's health ministry. Witnesses said Israeli warplanes dropped four bombs on a building in Gaza City. The boys were nearby and hit with shrapnel.

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service said it treated a 52-year-old man, a 17-year-old girl and a 20-year-old girl for their injuries after a rocket landed on a residental home in the southern Israeli city of Sderot.

'Hamas targets'

Israeli army spokesman Jonathan Conricus said air force sorties had struck about 40 Hamas targets including battalion headquarters, tunnels and logistical centers.

He blamed Hamas for the escalation, citing the militants' mortar and rocket attacks that set off alarms in Israel and forced residents to seek shelter. Most of the rockets and mortors were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome defense system.

Israel also accused Hamas of fomenting violence along the border and for its campaign of sending incendiary kites and balloons across the border, some of which have devastated Israeli farmland and nature reserves.

"Our message to Hamas is that we can and will enhance the intensity of our effort if needed," Conricus said. "What Hamas is doing is pushing them ever closer to the edge of the abyss ... Hamas will have to understand that there is a price to be paid."

On July 9, in response to the burning kites Israel closed its only goods crossing into the enclave of 2 million people, which has been under an 11-year-old blockade.

The UN condemned the decision as a "further tightening of an already-punitive and comprehensive blockade" that would worsen an already dire humanitarian crisis and amounted to collective punishment in violation of international law.

Tit-for-tat attacks

Hamas rarely acknowledges firing rockets into Israel but admits it fired the rockets in a bid to deter Israeli aggression. Much of the recent rocket fire from Gaza has come from smaller factions of militants.

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year Palestinian PM Rami Hamdallah targeted The convoy of Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah of the West Bank-based Fatah group was targeted as he made a rare visit to Gaza on March 13. The Palestinian Authority said it held Hamas responsible, having failed to provide adequate security. Hamas claimed the attack was aimed at hurting efforts to achieve unity and reconciliation.

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year Border demonstrations announced Palestinians in the Gaza Strip announce a major, peaceful demonstration to be held on the border to claim the right to return to lands now held by Israel. Israel refuses the right to return.

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year Land Day march Some 30,000 Palestinians take part in the first of the demonstrations on March 30, marking Land Day, named for the 1976 Arab protests against Israeli plans to expropriate land. Some demonstrators ran at the border fence and 16 were killed by Israeli troops with others injured, and some dying later.

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year Netanyahu: 'We will hurt them' Speaking on April 9 in the Israeli town of Sderot, near Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "We have one clear and simple rule and we seek to express it constantly: If someone tries to attack you — rise up and attack him. We will not allow, here on the Gaza border, them to hurt us. We will hurt them."

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year Third round of protests against Israel The third day of demonstrations on April 13 began with organizers encouraging people to walk on an Israeli flag placed at the protest near the border.

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year Protesters injured Palestinians ran to help a young man injured during the border protest on April 13. Stones had been thrown at border guards and the Israeli troops fired on the demonstrators. Some 45 Palestinians have died and hundreds have been injured between March 30 and April 27.

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year Boy killed on April 20 Protest continued on April 20th, with some Palestinian protesters using kites to transport Molotov cocktails and firebombs over the fence. Israeli snipers killed at least four more Palestinians on April 20th, including a 15-year-old boy. The UN Middle East envoy dubbed the killing "outrageous."

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year May 15: US Embassy officially moved to Jerusalem from Tel-Aviv US President Donald Trump's daugher Ivanka is part of the delegation that opened the new US Embassy in Jerusalem. The transfer of the embassy triggered a fresh wave of protests in which 62 people were killed. The deaths have considerably heightened tensions in the area.

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year US no longer seen as partner in Middle East negotiations As the US celebrated its embassy move from Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem, Palestinian protests escalated. The events coincided with the 70th anniversary of the foundation of modern-day Israel, and Nakba Day, when Palestinians recall those who fled or were expelled as Israel was established.

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year More than 60 people were killed in protests Palestinians carried away a protester injured on May 15th after demonstrations marking the 70th anniversary of Nakba.

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year Palestinian youths run from tear gas Salah al-Bardaweel, a Hamas official said on Palestinian television that all but 12 of the dead were members of Hamas. Mahmoud Abbas the head of the Palestine Liberation Organization is planning to pursue a war crimes complaint against Israel at the International Criminal Court.



But Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said the latest volley of fire was an "immediate response to the Israeli air strikes" that was meant to "deliver the message."

He added, "The protection and the defense of our people is a national duty and a strategic choice," Barhoum said.

The Israeli firepower shook homes in Gaza and plumes of smoke could be seen rising from the sites of the explosions.

Gaza border protests

Israel's military blamed Palestinian protesters on Friday for throwing burning tires, stones, explosive devices and fire bombs at its soldiers.

Two Palestinians, including a teenager, were shot and killed by Israeli forces. An Israel officer was wounded by a Palestinian grenade thrown over the border fence, the military said.

Later in the day Israel responded with the full weight of its air force. Hamas then fired its ground missiles into Israel, which resulted in still more retaliatory airstrikes from the Israeli air force. That, in turn, begot additional volleys of rocket fire from Hamas.

A statement issued by the Israeli army said that Hamas' activities "violate Israeli sovereignty (and) endanger Israeli civilians."

Since the latest round of Palestinian protests began on March 30 more than 130 Palestinians — most of them unarmed — have been killed by Israeli fire. No Israelis have been killed during that period.

