 Israel asks Cyprus to consider port for Gaza | News | DW | 26.06.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Israel asks Cyprus to consider port for Gaza

Israel's defense minister has said the proposal aims to "change the reality in the Gaza Strip." For years, the coastal enclave has been under a naval blockade, preventing it from receiving goods by water.

Palestinians dine at a beached boat by the coast near the Gaza City

The Cypriot government on Tuesday said Israel has requested it examine the possibility of building a port facility for Gaza-destined goods to pass through.

Such a facility would provide a new way for goods to make it to the Gaza Strip, which is under a blockade by Israel and Egypt.

Streamlining deliveries

  • Under the proposal, a special port would be constructed in Cyprus.
  • The port would be used by cargo ships carrying Gaza-bound goods.
  • It would be checked with the help of an Israeli monitoring mechanism in order to prevent illegal goods from entering the enclave, including arms.
  • The goods would be transported directly to Gaza by a ferry. Currently, Gaza-bound goods are taken across two land crossings from Israel.

Read more: 70 years of Nakba: The ongoing struggle of Palestinian refugees

  • UN Security Council 1967 (Getty Images/Keystone)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    UN Security Council Resolution 242, 1967

    United Nations Security Council Resolution 242, passed on November 22, 1967, called for the exchange of land for peace. Since then, many of the attempts to establish peace in the region have referred to 242. The resolution was written in accordance with Chapter VI of the UN Charter, under which resolutions are recommendations, not orders.

  • Sadat, Carter and Begin join hands after they signed the Camp David Accords in Washington 1979 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. Daugherty)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Camp David Accords, 1978

    A coalition of Arab states, led by Egypt and Syria, fought Israel in the Yom Kippur or October War in October 1973. The conflict eventually led to the secret peace talks that yielded two agreements after 12 days. This picture from March 26, 1979, shows Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, his US counterpart Jimmy Carter and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin after signing the accords in Washington.

  • Palestinian negotiator Haidar Abdel Shafi speaks at the Madrid conference to other Middle East, US and Soviet Union delegates (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Hollander)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    The Madrid Conference, 1991

    The US and the former Soviet Union came together to organize a conference in the Spanish capital city of Madrid. The discussions involved Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and Palestinians — not from the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) — who met with Israeli negotiators for the first time. While the conference achieved little, it did create the framework for later, more productive talks.

  • Politicians sign the Oslo I Accord on the lawn of the White House in 1993 (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Sachs)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Oslo I Accord, 1993

    The negotiations in Norway between Israel and the PLO, the first direct meeting between the two parties, resulted in the the Oslo I Accord. The agreement was signed in the US in September 1993. It demanded that Israeli troops withdraw from West Bank and Gaza and a self-governing, interim Palestinian authority be set up for a five-year transitional period. A second accord was signed in 1995.

  • Ehud Barak, Bill Clinton and Yasser Arafat walk in the woods at Camp David (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Edmonds)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Camp David Summit Meeting, 2000

    US President Bill Clinton invited Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat to the retreat in July 2000 to discuss borders, security, settlements, refugees and Jerusalem. Despite the negotiations being more detailed than ever before, no agreement was concluded. The failure to reach a consensus at Camp David was followed by renewed Palestinian uprising, the Second Intifada.

  • Crown Prince Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz of Saudia Arabia shakes hands with Lebanese President Emile Lahoud at the Beirut summit (Getty Images/C. Kealy)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    The Arab Peace Initiative, 2002

    The Camp David negotiations were followed first by meetings in Washington and then in Cairo and Taba, Egypt — all without results. Later the Arab League proposed the Arab Peace Initiative in Beirut in March 2002. The plan called on Israel to withdraw to pre-1967 borders so that a Palestinian state could be set up in the West Bank and Gaza. In return, Arab countries would agree to recognize Israel.

  • Yasser Arafat meets the UK's Middle East Commissioner Lord Levy (Getty Iamges/AFP/J. Aruri)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    The Roadmap, 2003

    The US, EU, Russia and the UN worked together as the Middle East Quartet to develop a road map to peace. While Palestinian Prime Minister Mahmoud Abbas accepted the text, his Israeli counterpart Ariel Sharon had more reservations with the wording. The timetable called for a final agreement on a two-state solution to be reached in 2005. Unfortunately, it was never implemented.

  • Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, US President George W. and Palestinian Mahmoud abbas shake hands (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Thew)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Annapolis, 2007

    In 2007 US President George W. Bush hosted a conference in Annapolis, Maryland, to relaunch the peace process. Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas took part in talks with officials from the Quartet and over a dozen Arab states. It was agreed that further negotiations would be held with the goal of reaching a peace deal by the end of 2008.

  • Washington Israels Premierminister Benjamin Netanjahu, Palästinenser Präsident Mahmoud Abbasund Hillary Clinton (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Milner)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Washington, 2010

    In 2010, US Middle East Envoy George Mitchell convinced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to and implement a ten-month moratorium on settlements in disputed territories. Later, Netanyahu and Abbas agreed to relaunch direct negotiations to resolve all issues. Negotiations began in Washington in September 2010, but within weeks there was a deadlock.

  • Smoke rises after an air strike on Gaza in 2012 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Cycle of escalation and ceasefire continues

    A new round of violence broke out in and around Gaza late 2012. A ceasefire was reached between Israel and those in power in the Gaza Strip, which held until June 2014. The kidnapping and murder of three Israeli teenagers in June 2014 resulted in renewed violence and eventually led to the Israeli military operation Protective Edge. It ended with a ceasefire on August 26, 2014.

  • French Foriegn minister Jean-Marc Ayrault speaks onstage at the 2017 Paris summit (Reuters/T. Samson)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Paris Summit, 2017

    Envoys from over 70 countries gathered in Paris, France, to discuss the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. Netanyahu slammed the discussions as "rigged" against his country. Neither Israeli nor Palestinian representatives attended the summit. "A two-state solution is the only possible one," French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said at the opening of the event.

  • Israel Jerusalem Panorama (Reuters/A. Awad)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Deteriorating relations in 2017

    Despite the year's optimistic opening, 2017 brought further stagnation in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. A deadly summer attack on Israeli police at the Temple Mount, a site holy to both Jews and Muslims, sparked deadly clashes. Then US President Donald Trump's plan to move the embassy to Jerusalem prompted Palestinian leader Abbas to say "the measures ... undermine all peace efforts."

    Author: Aasim Saleem


Conditions

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman made the proposal after reaching an understanding with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades during an official visit to Nicosia. But his office warned that there were conditions.

"Any idea presented to improve the humanitarian situation would be conditioned on solving the issue of the captives (Israelis held in Gaza) and MIAs (Missing in Action)," said a spokesman for Lieberman's office.

Who would run the port? The port would be run by Cypriot authorities with the help of Israel and elements of the international community, according to Israeli media.

Why is there a maritime blockade? According to Israeli authorities, the blockade is aimed at preventing arms from reaching the Gaza Strip, which is run by the Islamist movement Hamas. But the enclave is also home to several militant groups who continue to launch rockets towards Israel.

Read more: When Israelis started to talk about the occupation

But the UN has urged Israel to create more avenues for goods to reach the enclave, as many Gazans live in poverty.

What happens next? Yuval Steinitz, Israel's minister for energy and water resources, said on Tuesday that he spoke with US presidential adviser Jared Kushner about "solutions for easing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza." The US has signaled it will "soon" unveil a comprehensive peace plan to end the decadeslong conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

Watch video 03:25
Now live
03:25 mins.

Hopes and aspirations: Young Palestinians in Gaza

ls/rt (AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

'General disregard' for Palestine, says UN coordinator in Gaza

Conditions in Gaza are unlivable, the UN's deputy special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, Jamie McGoldrick, tells DW. More Palestinian protests are expected, fueled by a desperate humanitarian situation. (17.05.2018)  

Little optimism in Middle East conflict, Israeli historian says

The deadly protests on the Gaza border may have died down, but Moshe Zimmermann doesn't have much hope for peace. He told DW that Israel's government benefits from the situation and called on Germany to be more critical. (16.05.2018)  

70 years of Nakba: The ongoing struggle of Palestinian refugees

In May 1948, Israel declared its independence. Palestinians such as Hafida Khatib refer to this moment as the "Nakba," or "catastrophe." With her family, Hafida fled to Lebanon — a country that has never felt like home. (15.05.2018)  

When Israelis started to talk about the occupation

Israel has released top-secret protocols from 1967, revealing it had no plan for the occupied territories after the Six-Day War. "In times of global decolonization, who would accept this?" some politicians asked. (07.06.2017)  

A history of the Middle East peace process

Despite numerous pushes for peace between Israelis and Palestinians over half a century, the dispute over land, refugees, and holy sites remains unresolved. DW gives you a short history of attempts at a solution. (06.12.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Hopes and aspirations: Young Palestinians in Gaza  

Ehud Olmert on Conflict Zone  

Osama Hamdan on Conflict Zone  

Related content

Gazastreifen Brände durch brennende Ballons und Drachen

Israel deploys drones to combat incendiary balloons 20.06.2018

For weeks, kites fitted with incendiary devices have been floating into Israel from Gaza. Locals fear the conflict may continue to escalate, fueled by unrest and poor humanitarian conditions in the Palestinian territory.

Türkei - Repräsentanten der Hamas Osama Hamdan

Hamas official on Gaza bloodshed: 'Not expected to be like this' 20.06.2018

Following one of the worst periods of violence in Gaza since the 2014 war, what has been the role of Hamas in the bloodshed? Did the group deliberately provoke Israel? Tim Sebastian meets a senior Hamas official.

Filmstill Foxtrott

Foxtrot: Israeli war drama sparks death threats 26.06.2018

Award-winning filmmaker Samuel Maoz shares with DW the personal story behind his latest film, Foxtrot, and why his allegory of Israeli society made him an enemy to many in his home country.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 