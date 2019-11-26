 UN calls for new approach to ′refugee crises′ | News | DW | 17.12.2019

News

UN calls for new approach to 'refugee crises'

The UN has described rising numbers of people fleeing their homes, saying more must be done to "shoulder this responsibility." Germany has been dubbed a "front-runner in refugee protection" for its multilayered approach.

Two refugees warm up above a makeshift fire after a rainfall while waiting to be allowed to cross the border into Macedonia in the northern Greek border station of Idomeni

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged governments to rise to the task of protecting refugees across the globe amid a growing number of people fleeing their homes for safety.

"At this time of turbulence, the international community must do far more to shoulder this responsibility together," Guterres said at the start of the two-day Global Refugee Forum. "It is a moment to build a more equitable response to refugee crises through a sharing of responsibility."

'Reboot system'

The Forum is hoping to draw commitments from governments, businesses and organizations to take bold measures and bolster assistance for refugees.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi called for a "reboot" of the current system that has effectively kept the vast majority of refugees across the globe in poor and developing countries.

"As a new decade dawns with some 71 million uprooted from their homes globally, inside and outside their countries, it's time to reboot our responses," said Grandi.

A woman walk with her baby on fields as a group of refugees and migrants leave the northern Greek border point of Idomeni, Greece

Refugees face enormous challenges fleeing their home, seeking sanctuary and resettling

'Front-runner in refugee protection'

For UNHCR's Martin Rentsch, Germany is one of the few developed countries to have taken bold steps in the right direction.

"Over the last couple of years, Germany has been a front-runner in refugee protection, because it's one of the few countries that not only significantly finances humanitarian assistance in countries such as Lebanon, Turkey, Jordan and other countries," said Rentsch.

"But it also took in quite a significant amount of people, more than one million. So it can speak to both sides."

More than 1 million irregular migrants entered the EU in 2015. Many of them were refugees fleeing war and extreme poverty in the Middle East, Asia and Africa. That year, nearly 900,000 refugees entered Germany to seek sanctuary under Chancellor Angela Merkel's open-door policy.

But concerns remain, including Berlin's controversial policy to repatriate failed Afghan asylum-seekers to Afghanistan where German troops remain deployed and attacks on civilians are a near-daily occurrence.

  • Krieg in Syrien Aleppo ARCHIVBILD 2012 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Fleeing war and poverty

    In late 2014, with the war in Syria approaching its fourth year and Islamic State making gains in the north of the country, the exodus of Syrians intensified. At the same time, others were fleeing violence and poverty in countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Eritrea, Somalia, Niger and Kosovo.

  • Syrien Flüchtlingslager (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Seeking refuge over the border

    Vast numbers of Syrian refugees had been gathering in border-town camps in neighboring Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan since 2011. By 2015, with the camps full to bursting and residents often unable to find work or educate their children, more and more people decided to seek asylum further afield.

  • Griechenland Mazedonien Flüchtlinge bei Idomeni (Getty Images/M. Cardy)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    A long journey on foot

    In 2015 an estimated 1.5 million people made their way on foot from Greece towards western Europe via the "Balkan route". The Schengen Agreement, which allows passport-free travel within much of the EU, was called into question as refugees headed towards the wealthier European nations.

  • Symbolbild Flüchtlingsboot Küste Libyen (Reuters/D. Zammit Lupi)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Desperate sea crossings

    Tens of thousands of refugees were also attempting the perilous journey across the Mediterranean on overcrowded boats. In April 2015, 800 people of various nationalities drowned when a boat traveling from Libya capsized off the Italian coast. This was to be just one of many similar tragedies - by the end of the year, nearly 4,000 refugees were reported to have died attempting the crossing.

  • Deutschland ungarische Soldaten schließen den Grenzzaun zu Serbien bei Roszke (picture-alliance/epa/B. Mohai)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Pressure on the borders

    Countries along the EU's external border struggled to cope with the sheer number of arrivals. Fences were erected in Hungary, Slovenia, Macedonia and Austria. Asylum laws were tightened and several Schengen area countries introduced temporary border controls.

  • Deutschland Flüchtling macht Selfie mit Merkel in Berlin-Spandau (Reuters/F. Bensch)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Closing the open door

    Critics of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's "open-door" refugee policy claimed it had made the situation worse by encouraging more people to embark on the dangerous journey to Europe. By September 2016, Germany had also introduced temporary checks on its border with Austria.

  • Türkei Flüchtlinge in der Sanliurfa Provinz (Getty Images/AFP/A. Altan)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Striking a deal with Turkey

    In early 2016, the EU and Turkey signed an agreement under which refugees arriving in Greece could be sent back to Turkey. The deal has been criticized by human rights groups and came under new strain following a vote by the European Parliament in November to freeze talks on Turkey's potential accession to the EU.

  • Griechenland Flüchtlingsunterkünfte in Lagadikia (Getty Images/AFP/S. Mitrolidis)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    No end in sight

    With anti-immigration sentiment in Europe growing, governments are still struggling to reach a consensus on how to handle the continuing refugee crisis. Attempts to introduce quotas for the distribution of refugees among EU member states have largely failed. Conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere show no signs coming to an end, and the death toll from refugee sea crossings is on the rise.

    Author: Rachel Stewart


ls/ng (AFP, AP)

UN refugee compact receives a mixed scorecard a year on

On December 17, 2018, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Global Compact on Refugees. Has the protection of refugees around the world improved since then? (17.12.2019)  

Data analysis: Aid money alone will not be enough to stop the causes of migration

Is it possible to stop people from migrating by increasing financial aid to developing countries? DW research shows this may be effective in some cases. But aid money alone cannot stop major migration waves. (15.02.2018)  

Deported Afghans at risk of radicalization: study

A new study concludes that Afghans deported from Germany and EU countries are at risk of death, economic hardship and radicalization. The government is seeking to streamline deportations in 2020. (27.11.2019)  

Swedish town to integrate refugees by housing them with pensioners

The first residents have moved into a new housing scheme that mixes seniors, young people and foreigners who came to Sweden as unaccompanied minors seeking asylum. They are required to socialize with each other. (14.12.2019)  

Follow the money: What are the EU's migration policy priorities?

From tackling the root causes of migration to fighting human trafficking: The EU has many different goals for its migration policy. On paper they are sold as equal. Financially, they are not, as DW data analysis shows. (15.02.2018)  

Germany's asylum system in numbers

The scandal over alleged wrongdoing at the BAMF German immigration office in Bremen has put the German asylum system under renewed scrutiny. DW has some statistical context. (01.06.2018)  

How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

From escalating violence in the Middle East and Africa to incoherent asylum policy at home - DW looks at how the EU has found itself in the midst of a refugee crisis. (19.12.2016)  

Antonio Guterres: Multilateralism more necessary than ever 26.11.2019

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is in Berlin for the UN Internet Governance Forum. Before he went to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Deutsche Welle caught up with him to ask if world leaders were failing to cooperate adequately.

Kolumbien Flüchtlinge

UN refugee compact receives a mixed scorecard a year on 16.12.2019

On December 17, 2018, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Global Compact on Refugees. Has the protection of refugees around the world improved since then?

Venezuela LKWs des Roten Kreuzes mit Hilfsgütern außerhalb von Caracas

UN: 168 million people will need humanitarian help in 2020 04.12.2019

Conflicts and climate change will force one in 45 people to seek assistance in 2020, according to a new UN report. The world body launched a $29-billion appeal to help the most vulnerable people around the world.

