  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Climate change
Iran protests
Cottbus refugees from Ukraine arriving
Many of the refugees from Ukraine passed through Cottbus — 1,500 found a new home hereImage: Frank Hammerschmidt/ZB/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsGermany

Ukrainian refugees push German cities to their limits

William Noah Glucroft
9 hours ago

"Welcome culture" runs into resource realities: Already short-staffed and stretched thin, regional officials around Germany say their refugee efforts are getting to be too much.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Imkn

They have the space to put up refugees, but not much else. That's what officials of Cottbus, an eastern German city about 90 minutes from Berlin, told DW. Housing, they said, is not as much of an issue here as it is in many other parts of the country.

Organizing living space, however, is only the beginning of a long and expensive resettlement process. Ukrainian refugees in Cottbus live in their own accommodations, not shelters, the city spokesperson said, although they aren't all furnished.

The bigger challenge for Cottbus is integrating newcomers into city life, especially in terms of providing adequate education and health care.

"The feds reimburse us for the upfront asylum costs, but not the running costs," Stefanie Kaygusuz-Schurmann, the head of Cottbus' education and integration department, said. The city lacks interpreters and staff to offer extra help, she said, and relies on the generosity of volunteers.

She described medical practices struggling to keep up with their regular patient load and the addition of war refugees.

Cottbus market place
Cottbus has 100,000 inhabitants and 1,500 refugeesImage: Andreas Franke/dpa/picture alliance

A burden on German communities

Just a stone's throw from the Polish border — many street signs are in both German and Polish — Cottbus became a center of the Ukrainian exodus to Germany after Russia invaded in February. Many of the now approximately one million refugees recorded in the country passed through this city of 100,000 people.

About 1,500 have been resettled here, according to city statistics. One-third are of school age. That means about 500 children and young people, with various education levels, language abilities, and war-borne traumas, needed to be quickly incorporated into the local school system.

Cottbus, like many parts of Germany, was already facing infrastructure issues before the war. The solution for city officials is a building binge, and a training and hiring campaign. Neither can happen overnight, and both, they say, need state and federal financial support. They are increasingly complaining that the federal government is leaving them in the lurch, and that aid promised earlier this year has not come to fruition.

Holger Kelch
Cottbus mayor Holger Kech recently said the city could not take in any more refugeesImage: Frank Hammerschmidt/dpa/picture alliance

"Rich Germany can do everything," Jan Glossmann, the mayor's spokesperson, told DW. "But that money is not spread around evenly."

Nor, state and local officials around Germany say, are refugees.

Migration is largely a state-level issue. Refugee distribution is based on an algorithm that takes into account a state's population and tax revenue. That means the populous and comparatively wealthy western state of North Rhine-Westphalia receives around 21% of Germany's refugees, according to the Federal Migration Office, while the eastern state of Brandenburg, where Cottbus is located, receives 3%.

The formula may work on paper, but by early September, 12 of Germany's 16 states reported that they were at their breaking point, according to the Federal Interior Ministry.

Earlier this month, Cottbus made national headlines when it announced it would no longer accept refugees without a more "equitable" resettlement policy.

The announcement prompted "no official response" from state or federal authorities, Glossmann said.

Cottbus town hall
In the last eight years the percentage of foreign-born residents of Cottbus has risen from 4.5% to 10%Image: William Glucroft/DW

"The federal government has no plan," Kaygusuz-Schurmann said.

She also blamed poor coordination at the European Union level. The bloc has bickered for years over a fair refugee distribution scheme. Poland and Germany have scrambled to each host more than one million people from Ukraine, according to the United Nations, while France — the EU's second-largest member in terms of population and GDP — has taken in a little more than 100,000.

Perfect storm

A meeting between state and federal authorities earlier this month was intended to bridge the growing divide. Nancy Faeser, the federal minister for the interior, announced more housing for refugees, but she stopped short of putting a figure on more money or outlining a plan for the months ahead. Those details are expected to come out of another state-federal meeting, scheduled for early November.

Nighttime. Firefighters extinguishing fire at half-timbered house in Gross Strömkendorf on October 10,2022
In October there have been two arson attacks on refugee accommodation in eastern GermanyImage: Jens Büttner/dpa/picture alliance

While the influx of asylum seekers has tapered since the surge following the outbreak of war, asylum applications remain higher than at the same time in prior years. The situation is a far cry from the German government's assessment in mid-February when it said it saw "no indications of migration movements."

About one week after German broadcaster, ntv, published that statement, Russia invaded Ukraine.

"We've already taken in more refugees than in the record year of 2015," Gerald Knaus, the chairman of the European Stability Initiative, told DW. "One goal of the Russian leadership is to target critical infrastructure and civilian centers to drive more people to flee."

That worry comes atop the possibility of additional arrivals from Afghanistan, uncertainty in Iran, and Russians dodging the draft.

Germany and the EU have to be "prepared," Knaus added.

While officials and aid groups in Germany say they are better situated to handle refugees than in 2015, when around one million arrived from the Middle East and parts of central Asia, they are still picking up the pieces from the COVID-19 pandemic, which put the education and medical systems on the front line. The energy crisis and historic inflation are also grave concerns, in both political and economic terms, although the higher prices have had the unintended consequence of stronger tax revenue at all levels of government, according to the Finance Ministry.

The cascade of calamitous events has led to a sense of "permanent crisis," Glossmann, the Cottbus spokesperson, said.

Arson suspected: Fire in German hotel for Ukrainian refugees

A city forever changed

The former East German city has seen its fair share of upheaval in the decades since German reunification. Cottbus suffers from a reputation for economic inertia, and for serving as a hotbed for far-right and nativist activity.

Unemployment has come down considerably over the years, but at 7.2% in September it trails the nationwide figure of 5.4%.

The incoming mayor is from the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) , but in the election earlier this month, the candidate from the far-right populist party, Alternative for Germany (AfD), took nearly one-third of the vote.

At the same time, migration has helped give city demographics a makeover. When Enas Taktak arrived from Homs, Syria, in 2014, less than 4.5% of the Cottbus population was foreign-born. Nowadays, non-Germans account for more than 1 in 10 residents.

The change is evident in the number of Arab groceries that have popped up in the historic city center, groups of young people chatting in Arabic and other central Asian languages, and women in headscarves doing their shopping at the outdoor market.

It's "unfortunate" that the city announced its intention to halt refugee resettlement, Taktak told DW. The 24-year-old works part-time for the Refugee Network Cottbus (Geflüchteten Netzwerk Cottbus e.V.), which is one of the small aid organizations that the city has leaned on to fill in the gaps.

Those gaps, Taktak said, go beyond acute crises arising from successive wars and instability in the Middle East and now Ukraine.

"The state has to look at why resources are stretched so thin," she said. "We all know the education system is bad in Brandenburg. That's not because of refugees."

Edited by: Rina Goldenberg

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Olaf Scholz and his entourage checking out donations in Cologne in May 2022

Is support for Ukrainian refugees waning in Germany?

Is support for Ukrainian refugees waning in Germany?

The outbreak of the war in Ukraine was met with an outpouring of humanitarian support from volunteers across Germany. How strong is the solidarity with the refugees after almost six months of war?
SocietyAugust 8, 2022
Friedrich Merz in parliament

German opposition leader sorry for Ukraine 'welfare tourism' jibe

German opposition leader sorry for Ukraine 'welfare tourism' jibe

The leader of Germany's Christian Democrats, Friedrich Merz, was slammed by other parties over comments he made that many Ukrainians were "taking advantage" by traveling in and out of Germany.
MigrationSeptember 27, 2022
Bürgermeister Stefan Paulus raises the Ukrainian Flag with the newly arrived Ukrainian refugees that will being residing in Knetzgau in Bavaria. The Ukrainians are seeking refuge to avoid the Russian invasion of their homeland.

Ukrainian refugees push Germany's population to record high

Ukrainian refugees push Germany's population to record high

Germany recorded more than 84 million people living in the country this year amid Russia's war on Ukraine. Wars in former Yugoslavia and the Middle East also caused Germany's population to spike in 1992 and 2015.
PoliticsSeptember 27, 2022
Show more stories
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The Barbados-flagged ship "Nord Vind" coming from Ukraine loaded with grain and anchored in Istanbul

Updates: Russia suspends UN-brokered grain deal with Ukraine

Conflicts8 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Statue of Yennenga, a warrior princess of the medieval Dagomba kingdom, on the stage

Trapped in a Munich museum, a princess dreams of Africa

Trapped in a Munich museum, a princess dreams of Africa

Theater4 hours ago02:02 min
More from Africa

Asia

A women looks at a smartphone screen with Whatsapp logo visible

India tightens grip on social media

India tightens grip on social media

Politics7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

SV Werder Bremen vs Hertha BSC Berlin

Could Niclas Füllkrug be Germany's secret weapon in Qatar?

Could Niclas Füllkrug be Germany's secret weapon in Qatar?

Soccer27 minutes ago
More from Germany

Europe

The French government is keeping the price of electricity down for households but not for companies, making it difficult for them to stay competitive, especially those that use a lot of electricity.

French companies call for energy price cap

French companies call for energy price cap

Nature and Environment9 hours ago03:18 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Shirin Neshat Iranian artist.

Shirin Neshat: 'Biggest uprising since Islamic revolution'

Shirin Neshat: 'Biggest uprising since Islamic revolution'

EqualityOctober 28, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

The man who broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's house and attacked her husband reportedly shouted "Where's Nancy."

Biden condemns attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband

Biden condemns attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband

Politics7 hours ago02:11 min
More from North America

Latin America

Supporters of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro talk with supporters of Brazil's former President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Brazil: Bolsonaro's 'economic miracle' claims don't hold up

Brazil: Bolsonaro's 'economic miracle' claims don't hold up

Politics6 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage