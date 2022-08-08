Is support for Ukrainian refugees waning in Germany?

For Lesyia, it is day 154 in Cologne, and the 38-year-old Ukrainian has already learned the most important things about her new home: that learning the German language is the key to getting on here, that it's easier for her children to settle in Germany than it is for her –– her 10-year-old daughter has just received a recommendation for a place at a high school –– and that German bureaucracy has its advantages, but also its disadvantages.

On March 3, Lesyia was one of the first 43 Ukrainian women to arrive in Cologne on a bus chartered by the aid organization Blue and Yellow Cross (Blau-Gelbes-Kreuz). Five months later, she lives with her two children in a small apartment.

Every day, Leysia is moved by the willingness of complete strangers, volunteers, and neighbors to help.

"The other day my neighbor was with me and we came up with the idea to all go swimming together. But then I realized that I didn't even have a swimsuit. Later, the doorbell rang and there was a package on the floor. My son opened it and said, 'Mom, look, here are two bathing suits for you!'"

Record donations in March

Lesyia, who was planning to launch an IT start-up in her hometown between Lviv and Kyiv shortly before the war began, does not have the feeling that solidarity with Ukrainian refugees has waned –– on the contrary.

But just looking at the number of donations to aid organizations shows that the huge wave of support in Germany that followed the start of the war has ebbed away.

Germans transferred more than 180 million euros ($183 million) to "Aktion Deutschland hilft" in March, an alliance of more than 20 German aid organizations, under the heading "Emergency Aid Ukraine".

Germans are still reaching into their wallets to help, but since May only single-digit million contributions have been coming in each month. And many refugees are considering returning to their home country, or have already done so.

Why Ukrainian refugees in Berlin are going back home

Voluntary aid in decline

Linda Mai is best placed to assess the state of German solidarity today. Born in Ukraine, she is the chairperson of the Blue and Yellow Cross in Cologne.

Together with her fellow campaigners, Mai quickly set up an aid depot for the 3,500 Ukrainians who have since fled to Cologne, tirelessly drummed up donations at dozens of rallies, and organized an impressive 170 supply and evacuation transits carrying 1,500 tons of humanitarian aid.

"We are still drawing on the huge willingness to donate in March and April, with donations in kind and money. But clearly, there are fewer volunteers now. There were also fewer people at our last demonstration. It's probably normal for people to return to their daily lives, but the war doesn't take a break," Mai says.

The Blue and Yellow Cross has professionalized its efforts over time, and its support for Ukraine is now even more targeted.

A ten-kilogram Rescue Pack contains bandages for first aid, hemostatic medicines to help prevent bleeding, and tourniquets: enough for a doctor in the field to save the lives of five people when treating victims of shelling.

Higher gas prices dominate the headlines

Young Ukrainian mothers who open the Baby Box from Cologne will find hygiene products, baby food, and baby clothes inside.

With the "Ready for School Campaign", the aid organization also supports those families who have fled to Germany with their school-age children. Pencil cases, exercise books, and satchels are stacked on twelve pallets in the warehouse in Cologne, where school resumes after the summer break this week.

More than five months after the war began, Linda Mai says she can sleep a little more now: six hours instead of just the three she managed in February, March, and April.

But the current debate in Germany over higher gas prices, which is increasingly crowding out the suffering in Ukraine in the headlines, is already causing her sleepless nights again.

"What value do we place on a human life? Shouldn't it be worth more to us than paying money to Russia for fuel and gas? Everyone can do something and donate five euros, that doesn't hurt. The suffering in Ukraine is immense."

Ukrainian refugees: A new life in Germany 'I want to go home' Olexandra fled Kyiv on March 23. Today, she lives in Bergisch Gladbach, a city in western Germany. "I want to go home, but it's not yet possible," she tells DW. "Sometimes, I want to drop everything and return to Kyiv, even though bombs are falling on the city." She says it is tough living in a foreign country. But "we must save as many lives as possible so we can rebuild Ukraine."

Ukrainian refugees: A new life in Germany 'God, please let me survive to see another day' "I made my decision to leave on March 15; a nearby subway station was hit, leaving my walls shaking, which woke me up," recalls Olexandra. "On March 23, I boarded a train to stay with a friend in Lviv, but three days later, the city was also bombed, forcing us to shelter in the cellar." She remembers thinking: "God, please let me survive to see another day." Soon after, Olexandra fled to Germany.

Ukrainian refugees: A new life in Germany Hiding in an underground car park Olexandra spent the first days of the war hiding in a car park. She remembers how "on the third day, we started running out of food, at some stage I grew so weak I could not even tie my hair." The shelter, she says, "had a toilet and washbasin we could use to clean dishes; but we did not have shower."

Ukrainian refugees: A new life in Germany 'I was shocked' Olena fled the Kyiv region with her children on March 10. She now lives in Cologne, western Germany. "I'm from the Donetsk area, Avdiivka is my hometown," the woman tells DW. "Back in 2014 and 2015, we were under attack for eight months. And then came February 24, 2022. My God, I did not think war would break out again, I was shocked."

Ukrainian refugees: A new life in Germany Getting to safety Olena spent the first two weeks of the war near Kyiv. "There were no Russian soldiers in the village itself, but they were in nearby Bucha, Makariv and Borodyanka — these places took heavy fire," she recalls. "I decided to pack my things and flee; staying would have meant putting my own life and safety, and that of my kids, at risk."

Ukrainian refugees: A new life in Germany 'I want my children to grow up in peace' Olena feels fortunate to be in Germany. "I have never been here before, but it was the only country I ever wanted to go to; I got help finding an apartment, I feel well and safe." She says she wants to stay in Germany. "My children are attending school, learning German; I’m learning the language as well," she tells DW. "Twice, we had to flee a war zone; I want my children to grow up in peace."

Ukrainian refugees: A new life in Germany Frightened to death Tatiana left Kharkiv on March 5. She is now based in Bonn, western Germany. She and her daughter endured three weeks of Russian shelling before fleeing. "My 10-year-old daughter was frightened, crying constantly, asking 'Mom, am I going to die now?' It was scary fleeing the country, but I could no longer bear seeing my daughter in this fearful state."

Ukrainian refugees: A new life in Germany Tatiana's daughter in a Kharkiv air raid shelter Tatiana remembers their escape from Kharkiv: "After five days, we reached Lviv. From there we traveled onwards to Poland; the border guards were friendly, telling us over and over we had reached safety." They helped them carry their bags, as she recalls, and handed out toys to refugee children. "They gave us hot meals and everything we needed."

Ukrainian refugees: A new life in Germany 'My heart is in Kharkiv' Tatiana is grateful for the help she has received from Germany and other European states. "I'm in safety, but my heart is in Kharkiv, with my family and friends," she tells DW. "Every evening I read the news about bombings, people killed and wounded, and each morning I call my family and friends, hoping they are okay."

Ukrainian refugees: A new life in Germany Staying with German friends Inna is from Odesa. She and her friend Xenia fled Ukraine to stay with friends in Germany, who offered to put them up. The women's children are able to keep studying because their Ukrainian schools offer remote classes. The mothers are thankful for all the support they have received.

Ukrainian refugees: A new life in Germany 'We don't know what will come next' Inna and Xenia say they face an uncertain future. "We don't know what will come next," one of them tells DW. Adding that "we know that our country will have to be rebuilt, and it's clear there will be no jobs because the economy has taken a hit. Every Ukrainian knows that. The worst thing is that nobody knows how long all this will take, and what we are supposed to do."

Ukrainian refugees: A new life in Germany Yearning for their home city Inna (pictured) wants to return to Odesa. Xenia does, too. She says they are merely guests in Germany. "My husband does not want me returning," Xenia tells DW. "Several times, I have been very close to heading back, despite the fighting." She says she never wanted to leave her city. "I would feel totally different with my husband by my side, he is in Odesa patrolling the streets." Author: Darina Meletina



Almost one million refugees from Ukraine in Germany

If hard figures are a measure of Germany's solidarity with Ukraine, the numbers are impressive: more than 915,000 people from Ukraine are now registered in Germany.

By the end of June, 353,424 Ukrainians had registered with employment agencies, job centers, and other local authorities, according to the Federal Employment Agency.

More than 146,000 Ukrainian children and young people are now attending German schools –– not for nothing does Federal Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger describe it as an "enormous undertaking".

Private and non-governmental initiatives such as "Unterkunft Ukraine" also report impressive numbers: the grassroots organization has so far been able to arrange just under 44,000 beds for Ukrainian refugees.

But Germany wouldn't be Germany if bureaucracy did not occasionally complicate the integration of new arrivals.

"Certain districts, such as Mettmann or the district of Potsdam, have now also issued a freeze on admissions. This means that even if private accommodation could be arranged, the refugees cannot take it and have to return to their overcrowded communal shelters in order to be entitled to state support," a spokeswoman for the organization said.

Admission freezes, residency requirements and digitalization

This admission freeze also applies in several districts in Brandenburg, Bielefeld, and even entire German states such as Bavaria or Saxony, which had taken in very large numbers of refugees in the first few months of the war.

Refugees are subsequently being moved on within Germany because the quota of people who can receive social welfare has been exhausted in these regions and, moreover, to ensure that schools, hospitals, and local authorities are not overburdened.

Then there's the residency requirement –– another headache for aid organizations like Unterkunft Ukraine.

"If refugees have already registered in big cities, for example, they can't just go to rural areas in another state because then they won't be able to get social welfare, even though the housing situation there would be more relaxed."

This is a challenge for accommodation agencies that have to find accommodation within the district where a refugee is initially registered.

Unterkunft Ukraine says that overall Germany needs to become more flexible in dealing with refugees.

It also has another demand already frequently heard during the pandemic: "We need flexible, digital solutions that simplify the whole thing in place of stacks of paperwork."

This article was originally written in German.

