Ukrainian Orthodox head enthroned, Russia fuming

Ukraine's new Orthodox Church, backed by re-election hopeful President Petro Poroshenko, has enthroned its leading cleric. Moscow is fuming over Kyiv's break after three centuries of Russian Orthodox influence.
Metropolitan Epiphanius I was enthroned in Kyiv Sunday as head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, two months after its independence - known as "Tomos" - was recognized by the Orthodox world's Istanbul-based Patriarch Batholomew I.
The inauguration, broadcast on Ukrainian television, was described by Poroshenko as the "completion" of the new church formation he has spearheaded in recent months.
Read more:Ukraine and Russia - more conflict ahead?
Sunday's rituals in Kyiv's Saint Sophia Cathedral Sunday,was performed by two Ukrainian bishops and Paris' Metropolitan Emmanuel. Absent were delegations from "almost all" other [foreign] Orthodox churches, reported Germany's Catholic news agency KNA.
Parallel existences
The move leaves clergy and believers in Ukraine to choose between the new Ukrainian church (which unites two formerly schismatic entities) and the Moscow-backed church which historically maintained property in Ukraine.
In mid-January, Ukraine's parliament adopted a bill on procedures for parishes to decide on how to handle transfers of church property, including rentals to estranged Russian-affiliated parishioners. On passage, Poroshenko said it would prevent "bloodshed."
Tymoshenko ahead
Opinion surveys consistently put former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko, as front-runner for Ukraine's March 31 presidential election, ahead of Poroshenko.
He was elected in 2014 on promises to shut down the Russia-backed conflict.
Both candidates favor Ukrainian bids - opposed by Russia - to join the European Union and NATO. Tymoshenko, however, accuses Poroshenko of ignoring corruption during warfare between Kyiv and Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine.
Epiphanius, 40, who was elected by fellow bishops in December had previously helped organize humanitarian aid for Kyiv's army in its struggle against separatists.
Moscow fury over accord
Moscow reacted furiously in early November when an initial independence accord was signed by Poroshenko and Batholomew I in Istanbul, the former Constantinople, which is also seen as the home of Orthodoxy's worldwide Ecumenical Patriarchy.
The Russian Orthodox Church last year broke ties with the Istanbul-based Ecumenical Patriarchate headed by Batholomew, who in early January formally handed over the Tomos, enshrining church independence to Epiphanius I.
Last Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the Ukrainian government of flagrantly meddling in Orthodoxy in Ukraine.
He asserted that the split was rooted in "the struggle for power" and provoked "animosity and intolerance," warning that Russia reserved the "right to react and will do everything to protect human rights, including freedom of conscience."
Moscow's Patriarch Kyrill I said he still hoped to meet in Kyiv with other bishops who he said were still defending "canonized Orthodox Christianity."
Complex Orthodoxy
The global Orthodox population number up to 300 million persons, grouped within about 350 churches, according to the Ecumenical Council of Churches based in Geneva.
About 70 percent of Ukrainians are Orthodox.About one million Orthodox Christians live in Germany.
ipj/ng (AP, AFP, epd, Reuters, KNA)
