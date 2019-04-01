Yulia Tymoshenko is a Ukrainian politician. She co-led the Orange Revolution, and served as prime minister before being imprisoned under the Yanukovych regime.

Yulia Tymoshenko is the leader of Ukraine's "Fatherland" party. After losing the 2010 presidential race to Viktor Yanukovych, she was imprisoned for embezzlement and abuse of power - charges widely viewed in the West as political. She was released in 2014 during the Euromaidan protests. This page collates all of DW's content on Yulia Tymoshenko.