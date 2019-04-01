Visit the new DW website

Yulia Tymoshenko

Yulia Tymoshenko is a Ukrainian politician. She co-led the Orange Revolution, and served as prime minister before being imprisoned under the Yanukovych regime.

Yulia Tymoshenko is the leader of Ukraine's "Fatherland" party. After losing the 2010 presidential race to Viktor Yanukovych, she was imprisoned for embezzlement and abuse of power - charges widely viewed in the West as political. She was released in 2014 during the Euromaidan protests. This page collates all of DW's content on Yulia Tymoshenko.

KIEV, UKRAINE - MARCH 31: Comedian and leading Ukrainian presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy celebrates after exit polls showed that he likely won the first round of voting at his election night gathering on March 31, 2019 in Kiev, Ukraine. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will face off in a second-round election on April 21. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

Ukraine elections: A third of voters dare to experiment 01.04.2019

A triumph for Zelenskiy, a slap in the face for Poroshenko and deja vu for Tymoshenko: The results of the first round in Ukraine's presidential election point to a harsh battle before the runoff ballot in three weeks.

People walk past the figures of Ukrainian presidential candidates Tymoshenko and Zelensky set up by unknown activists in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, March 28, 2019. The presidential election will held in Ukraine on March 31, 2019. (Photo by Sergii Kharchenko/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Crisis-hit Ukraine desperate for savior in presidential election 31.03.2019

Amid corruption woes and conflict, voters in Ukraine are set to choose their next president. A TV comedian is currently leading the polls, but his victory is not a given. DW breaks down the election.
KYIV, UKRAINE - MAY 26, 2018: Volodymyr Zelensky during the concert program of the studio Kvartal 95 (Photo by Alexandr Gusev / Pacific Press) | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Ukraine's next president — a laughing matter? 23.03.2019

After mostly slamming politicians for years, comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy has taken a surprise political turn: Now, the young upstart might just be Ukraine's next president. What are his chances?
16.02.2019 Julia Timoschenko hält eine Rede während des Ukaine-Lunches am Rande der Münchener Sicherheitskonferenz am 16. Februar 2019

Yulia Tymoshenko: Ukraine heading for 'reset' of government 16.02.2019

Ukraine needs a leader who would drive the country's "transformation," Ukraine's presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko told DW in Munich. The former PM also slammed the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as unnecessary.
January 19, 2019 - Kiev, Ukraine - A woman with a baby carriage walks next to the election political billboards of head of the Radical party Oleg Lyashko with a slogan Lyashko -people s president! and the Opposition platform-for life in sunny winter day in Kiev, Ukraine, on 19 January, 2019. Presidental election will be held in Ukraine on March 31. Kiev Ukraine PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY - ZUMAn230 20190119_zaa_n230_1559 Copyright: xStrx

Ukraine's presidential hopefuls: What you need to know 04.02.2019

Ukrainians are set to vote for president — but there is no clear favorite. Can incumbent Petro Poroshenko retain power? How much of a threat is Yulia Tymoshenko? Or could an outsider perhaps win the race?
Metropolitan Epifaniy, head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, takes part in an enthronement ceremony at the Saint Sophia's Cathedral in Kiev, Ukraine February 3, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian Orthodox head enthroned, Russia fuming 03.02.2019

Ukraine's new Orthodox church, backed by President Petro Poroshenko, who is up for re-election, has enthroned its leading cleric. Moscow is fuming over Kyiv's break after three centuries of Russian Orthodox influence.
22.01.2019 *** Ukrainian opposition politician Yulia Tymoshenko delivers a speech during a congress of Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party in Kiev, Ukraine January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian former premier Yulia Tymoshenko launches bid for presidency 22.01.2019

Two months ahead of election day, the veteran and controversial Ukrainian politician is making another bid for the presidency. She wants compensation from Russia over Crimea and the separatist conflict in the east.
21.05.2018 *** LUGANSK REGION, UKRAINE - MAY 21, 2018: A direction sign in the village of Kalinovo hit by shellfire. Valentin Sprinchak/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS08078C

Russian sanctions freeze assets of Ukrainian top leaders, Poroshenko's son 01.11.2018

Moscow has slapped economic sanctions on hundreds of Ukrainian nationals, including ministers, senior lawmakers and President Petro Poroshenko's son. Russia said the measures could be revoked if Kyiv lifts theirs.
https://www.facebook.com/YuliaTymoshenko/?hc_ref=ARR8ft5CqX7TIfX5YFcAYiX3pUeoaw-C6Bg3Jm6fY3uJ6iu8j6tBnIyTFxejL2VvAb8

Ukraine's Yulia Tymoshenko to run in next year's presidential election 20.06.2018

The two-time ex-prime minister, who spent three years in jail for corruption, says she will run against Petro Poroshenko. Although she enjoys undying support in some quarters, many voters see her as part of the problem.
Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili speaks after he and his supporters barged past guards to enter Ukraine from the Polish border, at a checkpoint in Shehyni, Ukraine September 10, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Former Georgian leader Mikhail Saakashvili makes point at Ukrainian border 10.09.2017

Supported by former Ukrainian leader Yulia Tymoshenko and others, Saakashvili has pushed his way from Poland into Ukraine in a bid to regain his citizenship. But he faces an extradition request from Georgia.
16.02.2016+++ Former Ukrainian prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko attends a parliament session in Kiev, Ukraine, February 16, 2016. Ukraine's biggest political party said on Tuesday it will rate the performance of Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk's government as unsatisfactory in an imminent vote that could precipitate a collapse of the coalition government and snap elections. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich +++ (C) Reuters/G. Garanich

Tymoshenko's party quits Ukrainian government coalition 17.02.2016

Ukraine's Fatherland party left the ruling coalition of Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk only a day after his government survived a no-confidence vote. Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko urged other factions to exit as well.
Ukrainian presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko speaks during a briefing in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST HEADSHOT)

ECHR: Tymoshenko suit over Ukraine treatment settled 22.01.2015

Strasbourg has closed the books on Yulia Tymoshenko's complaint against Ukraine, finding a "friendly settlement." The former prime minister had alleged unfair proceedings against her in 2011 over a gas contract.
Ukrainian opposition politician Yulia Tymoshenko listens to a speaker during the European People's Party (EPP) Elections Congress in Dublin March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (IRELAND - Tags: POLITICS)

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko to run for president 27.03.2014

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Tymoshenko has said she plans to run for president. The former opposition leader was freed from jail last month following the ouster of President Viktor Yanukovych.
Ukrainian acting Defence Minister Ihor Tenyukh addresses the parliament in Kiev March 25, 2014. Tenyukh offered to step down on Tuesday over his handling of Russia's annexation of Crimea, but his resignation was immediately turned down by parliament. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST MILITARY)

Ukraine's interim Defense Minister Tenyukh replaced over Crimea 25.03.2014

Acting Defense Minister Igor Tenyukh has resigned his post in Ukraine. The government in Kyiv also said a prominent far-right leader was shot by police, while leaked phone call audio put Yulia Tymoshenko on the spot.
HANDOUT - Die frühere ukrainische Ministerpräsidentin Julia Timoschenko (M) posiert am 08.03.2014 mit Prof. Karl Max Einhäupl (l), Vorstandsvorsitzender der Charite, und den behandelnden Ärzten Dr. Anett Reißhauer (l-r), Prof. Nobert Haas, Prof. Matthias Endres, und Prof. Peter Vajkoczy in der Charite in Berlin. In der Klinik will sich die ukrainische Oppositionspolitikerin, die am Freitag (07.03.2014) von Dublin nach Berlin geflogen ist, wegen eines Rückenleidens behandeln lassen. Das Ärzte-Team der Charite hat Julia Timoschenko nach ihrer Ankunft bereits untersucht und erste therapeutische Schritte eingeleitet. (ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung und mit vollständiger Nennung der Quelle: Foto: Charite-Universitätsmedizin Berlin/dpa)

Ukraine's Tymoshenko begins medical treatment in Berlin 08.03.2014

Ukraine's former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko has started medical treatment in Germany. She suffers from a chronic back ailment linked to injuries she sustained while in prison on controversial corruption charges.
Yulia Tymoshenko, leader of Ukraine's Batkivshchyna Party, addresses delegates at the Dublin Convention Centre in Dublin, Ireland, on March 6, 2014. Up to 2,000 delegates arrive in Dublin Thursday for the start of the European Peoples Party (EPP) conference, where the party will vote for its preferred candidate to succeed Jose Manuel Barroso as President of the European Commission. AFP PHOTO / PETER MUHLY (Photo credit should read PETER MUHLY/AFP/Getty Images)

Ukraine looms over European center-right's pre-election convention 07.03.2014

The European People's Party will pick a top candidate for this year's EU ballot later on Friday in Dublin. With an eye on Crimea, assembled leaders including Angela Merkel invited Yulia Tymoshenko and Vitaly Klitschko.
