Ukraine: Zelenskyy warns Russia planning independence votes for occupied regions — live updates

Zelenskyy says Mariupol 'continues to resist' after Russian claims of 'liberation'

Ukraine says Russia rejected Easter truce

US announces $800 million in new military aid to Ukraine

The World Bank estimates damages to Ukraine buildings, infrastructure at $60 billion

This article was last updated at 05:02 GMT/UTC.

Zelenskyy: Russian planning independence 'referendum' in Ukraine's south

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow of planning to "falsify" a "referendum" in parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions that are under Russian control. The regions are located to the north of Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Zelenskyy urged residents in these areas not to provide their passport numbers or other personal information to Russian forces.

"This is not to help you ... This is aimed to falsify the so-called referendum on your land, if an order comes from Moscow to stage such a show," Zelenskyy said.

Moscow has either orchestrated or supported several similar votes in contested areas of Ukraine in recent years, holding a referendum in Crimea after occupying the territory in 2014 and later supporting independence votes held by pro-Russian separatists in Luhansk and Donetsk.

Luhansk and Donetsk later declared themselves independent "people's republics," a status soon supported by Russia. The two regions are officially recognized as Ukrainian territory by almost every country in the world, despite being under control of the separatists since 2014.

"Any 'Kherson People's Republics' are not going to fly," Zelenskyy said, alluding to the entities established by pro-Russian separatists in Donetsk and Luhansk.

"If someone wants a new annexation, it can only lead to new powerful sanctions on Russia."

Ukraine's Zelenskyy: Mariupol 'continues to resist'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Mariupol "continues to resist" despite Moscow's claim to have captured it.

"In the south and east of our country, the occupiers continue to do everything to have a reason to talk about at least some victories," he said in a video address.

"They can only delay the inevitable — the time when the invaders will have to leave our territory, in particular Mariupol, a city that continues to resist Russia, despite everything the occupiers say."

UN refugee agency: situation around the world worsening amid Ukraine war

The UN High Commission for Refugees (UNCHR) said on Friday that the situation of refugees has further worsened due to the war in Ukraine.

"The conflict has further worsened the situation of many of the approximately 84 million displaced people on earth, as food has already become scarcer and significantly more expensive worldwide," the acting UNHCR office manager in Germany, Roland Bank, said in remarks published by Germany's Funke Media Group.

Bank added that millions of people had already lost their incomes due to the pandemic. Soaring food and fuel prices pose new challenges for humanitarian groups, Bank said.

Germany to provide €37 million to Ukraine

German Development Minister Svenja Shulze on Friday told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper that Germany would allocate funds for reconstruction in Ukraine.

"Ukraine urgently needs housing for millions of internally displaced people and it needs an intact power grid. This is where German development cooperation can help in the short term," Shulze told Augsburger Allgemeine. "My ministry has reallocated funds for this via an emergency program."

Germany will provide €37 million (€40.1 million) for reconstruction in Ukraine, the paper went on to say citing ministry sources.

Around €22.5 million would go to the reconstruction of Ukraine's power grid, while the remainder would go to the rebuilding of apartments as well as for the acquisition of medical equipment.

Zelenskyy: Russia turned down Easter truce offer

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia rejected a proposal for a cease-fire over the Orthodox Christian Easter period.

"This very well demonstrates how the leaders of this state actually treat the Christian faith, one of the most joyful and important holidays," Zelenskyy said.

"But we keep the hope. Hope for peace, hope that life beats death," he added.

Zelenskyy's remarks came after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had appealed for a cease-fire during Easter.

Ukraine's Orthodox majority celebrate the holiday this weekend, with the Easter service starting late on Saturday into Sunday morning. Eastern Orthodoxy is also Russia's largest religious denomination.

Russia takes 42 villages in Donetsk region — Ukrainian presidential aid

Ukrainian presidential aid Olena Symonenko said that Russian forces had captured 42 villages in the eastern Donetsk region on Thursday, as Moscow continues to gain ground in Ukraine's east.

Symonenko said that Ukrainian forces could retake the villages on Friday.

The statements follows Russia's announcement that it had defeated the Ukrainian forces in Mariupol, also located in the Donetsk region, albeit without clearing out the last holdouts at a steelworks in the city.

Summary of Thursday's events in Russia-Ukraine crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, which holds a significant strategic value to Russia, had been "liberated" after nearly two months of siege.

But Ukrainian officials disputed Moscow's claim that Russia was in control of the city.

Hundreds of fighters and civilians were believed to still be inside a huge steel plant in Mariupol, which Putin ordered his forces to blockade "so that not even a fly" could escape.

Meanwhile, Washington said it saw "no evidence" that Russia was in control of Mariupol, and announced another $800 million (around €738 million) in military aid for Ukraine, including heavy artillery.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated calls for Western governments to send more heavy weapons to Ukraine in a plea to Portuguese lawmakers.

In a separate address, Zelenskyy told a World Bank forum that Ukraine needs $7 billion a month to function amid the devastating "economic losses" caused by the Russian invasion.

World Bank chief David Malpass estimated physical damage to Ukraine's buildings and infrastructure had reached roughly $60 billion, saying the figure would rise further as the war continues.

