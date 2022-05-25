You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
David Vorholt
Featured stories by David Vorholt
The fight for a stolen childhood dream
Two athletes who fled from Iran accepted great personal sacrifice. They spoke to DW about why they left.
Sports
05/25/2022
May 25, 2022
Stories by David Vorholt
Wimbledon ban punishes the wrong people
Wimbledon ban punishes the wrong people
Wimbledon wants to ban players from Russia and Belarus. It's right to take a stand against the war, but not this way.
David Vorholt
Commentary
Sports
04/21/2022
April 21, 2022
Leverkusen, rising stars of the Bundesliga
Leverkusen, rising stars of the Bundesliga
Leverkusen hammer Dortmund 5-2 and have a terrific mix of youth and experience.
Sports
02/09/2022
February 9, 2022
01:23 min
World Darts Championship kicks off in London
World Darts Championship kicks off in London
Bizarre outfits, nerves of steel and a party mood as the World Darts Championship begins at London's Alexandra Palace.
Sports
12/15/2021
December 15, 2021
UCL: Referee Frappart to break new ground
UCL: Referee Frappart to break new ground
Stéphanie Frappart will become the first woman to officiate a Champions League game — it's just her latest milestone.
Sports
12/01/2020
December 1, 2020
Future of German amateur football unclear
Future of German amateur football unclear
With income dwindling and costs continuing to rise, the future of German amateur football remains unclear.
Sports
11/18/2020
November 18, 2020
Ellen Fokkema: An example for German football to follow?
Ellen Fokkema: An example for German football to follow?
A woman in the men's game: Ellen Fokkema, 19, will play for a fourth-division Dutch side. How about in Germany?
Sports
08/09/2020
August 9, 2020
