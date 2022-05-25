  1. Skip to content
David Vorholt

David Vorholt

Featured stories by David Vorholt

Parisa Jahanfekrian lifting

The fight for a stolen childhood dream

Two athletes who fled from Iran accepted great personal sacrifice. They spoke to DW about why they left.
Sports
May 25, 2022
Stories by David Vorholt

Wimbledon from above

Wimbledon ban punishes the wrong people

Wimbledon ban punishes the wrong people

Wimbledon wants to ban players from Russia and Belarus. It's right to take a stand against the war, but not this way.
David Vorholt
David Vorholt
Commentary
Sports
April 21, 2022
external

Leverkusen, rising stars of the Bundesliga

Leverkusen, rising stars of the Bundesliga

Leverkusen hammer Dortmund 5-2 and have a terrific mix of youth and experience.
Sports
February 9, 2022
01:23 min
A darts fan cheers at Alexandra Palace in 2017

World Darts Championship kicks off in London

World Darts Championship kicks off in London

Bizarre outfits, nerves of steel and a party mood as the World Darts Championship begins at London's Alexandra Palace.
Sports
December 15, 2021
Liverpool vs Chelsea: UEFA Super Cup

UCL: Referee Frappart to break new ground

UCL: Referee Frappart to break new ground

Stéphanie Frappart will become the first woman to officiate a Champions League game — it's just her latest milestone.
Sports
December 1, 2020
Deutschland Karlsruhe | Coronavirus | Amateurfußball

Future of German amateur football unclear

Future of German amateur football unclear

With income dwindling and costs continuing to rise, the future of German amateur football remains unclear.
Sports
November 18, 2020
Dutch footballer Ellen Fokkema (front)

Ellen Fokkema: An example for German football to follow?

Ellen Fokkema: An example for German football to follow?

A woman in the men's game: Ellen Fokkema, 19, will play for a fourth-division Dutch side. How about in Germany?
Sports
August 9, 2020
