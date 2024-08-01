Africa Cup of Nations 2023: Who are the favorites?
There are several contenders for the trophy at the 34th AFCON. Defending champions Senegal, record winners Egypt and hosts Ivory Coast are among them. On the playing side, there are Bundesliga stars with high hopes.
Senegal — The holders
In 2022, Senegal were crowned African champions for the first time in history after the West African country became the 15th nation to win the Africa Cup of Nations. Coached by Aliou Cisse, who played a key role in a memorable World Cup in 2002, Sadio Mane remains a key weapon up front for a side hoping to retain their title.
Ivory Coast — The hosts
The Ivorians are hosting the tournament for the second time and will expect to emerge safely from a group that also includes Nigeria. Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau are the other two sides in Group A. The hosts will look to Borussia Dortmund striker, Sebastien Haller (right), for goals but are not considered as strong as they have been in previous editions.
Morocco — The World Cup surprise package
Their run to the semifinals in Qatar caught the imagination in Morocco and across the world as they became the first African side to reach the final four. With international superstars such as Hakim Ziyech from Galatasaray and Achraf Hakimi from Paris St. Germain under head coach Walid Regragui, the Atlas Lions are clearly among the title favorites.
Algeria — Back to their best?
In 2019, Algeria won their second AFCON after a 29-year drought. Their success, however, was fleeting. In 2022, they managed but a single point and fell at the group stage. They didn't even qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. Now the Desert Foxes, including captain Riyad Mahrez (second from left) and Dortmund star Ramy Bensebaini (second from right) hope to make positive headlines once again.
Nigeria — Big name with outsider status
If the title automatically went to the team that produced Africa's footballer of the year, the winner of AFCON 2023 would be Nigeria. But since that is not the case, striker Victor Osimhen of Napoli and his Super Eagles will have a lot to prove on the pitch. Nigeria and their superstar are considered outsiders in their hunt for their country's fourth title.
Egypt — The perennial winners
Nobody has won more titles at AFCON than Egypt: The team from North Africa has triumphed at the tournament seven times. But the last victory was a long time ago, back in 2010 when the team won their third title in a row in Angola. In 2022, the Egyptians made it to the final, where they lost on penalties to Senegal. Once again, they will rely on the prolific Mo Salah (left).