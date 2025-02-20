Ukraine: Zelenskyy to meet US envoy after Trump barbs

Ukraine: Zelenskyy to meet US envoy after Trump barbsPublished February 20, 2025last updated February 20, 2025
What you need to know
Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia amid a drive by the White House to end the war.
Kellogg said the goal of the trip was to "listen" to Ukraine's concerns and report back on them to the White House.
Kellogg's visit, however, is overshadowed by Trump's frequent insults of the Ukrainian president. Trump has called Zelenskyy a "dictator" and accused him of having done a "terrible" job, after Zelenskyy said Trump was living in a Russia-created "disinformation space."
Here are the latest developments related to Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, February 20, 2025.
Trump says Russia has 'the cards' in Ukraine negotiations
US President Donald Trump told journalists late on Wednesday that Russia holds "the cards" in negotiations for a settlement in Ukraine.
"I think the Russians want to see the war end... But I think they have the cards a little bit, because they've taken a lot of territory, so they have the cards," Trump said.
Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Russia has managed to take around 20% of Ukrainian territory in the eastern and southern parts of the country.
Russia also annexed the Ukrainian Crimean Peninsula in 2014, drawing international condemnation from the West.
In response, Ukrainian forces occupy parts of Russia's Kursk province, such as the town of Sudzha. This occupation is intended to be used as a bargaining chip for land during settlement negotiations with Russia.
'Canada will always stand up for Ukraine,' Trudeau says
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau repeated his support for Ukraine after Trump's insults towards Zelenskyy.
"Ukrainians have been fighting and dying not just to protect their sovereignty, their territorial integrity. They're also fighting to protect the rules-based order that keeps us all safe around the world, and has, for close to 80 years now," Trudeau said.
"Canada and our allies are unequivocal on standing up against Vladimir Putin's illegal, immoral, unjust violations of the international order," Trudeau said.
Trudeau's apparent rebuke ot Trump comes amid tensions in the US-Canada relationship.
Trump has frequently called Canada "the 51st state" and referred to Trudeau as "governor" rather than prime minister. Trudeau has said that Trump's annexation threat is a "real thing" due to Canada's natural resources that the Trump administration wants.
Trump has also threatened 25% tariffs on Canadian goods, which would hurt the Canadian economy. Trudeau in return has pledged reciprocal tariffs on US goods.
Should Ukraine hold a presidential election in 2025?
US President Donald Trump's jibe that elections are needed in Ukraine raises questions about whether such a vote is even feasible.
Martial law in Ukraine amid Russia's invasion means that elections are currently suspended. Russia, however, has pushed for elections are part of a settlement of the conflict.,
In a DW analysis published earlier this month before Trump's comments, experts told DW's Roman Goncharenko that there are "serious risks involved" in regards to fresh elections in Ukraine.
Zelenskyy voices optimism on US envoy meeting despite Trump insults
US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg is expected to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Thursday.
Kellogg arrived in Ukraine on Wednesday, as part of a wider European tour. He has already met with Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, along with other Ukrainian officials.
"Our meeting with General Kellogg is scheduled for tomorrow, and it is crucial for us that the meeting and our overall cooperation with America be constructive," Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Wednesday. "Together with America and Europe, peace can be more secure; and that is our goal. And most importantly — this should not be not only our goal, but a shared one with our partners."
Zelenskyy said that the third anniversary of the war on February 24 is approaching and "we in Ukraine" wanted the conflict to end "from the very first second."
Kellogg's visit to Ukraine comes as Trump has launched a barrage of insults at Zelenskyy over the past two days.
Trump has falsely claimed that Ukraine "started" the war against it and said that Zelenskyy only has a 4% approval rating. In fact, a recent survey by the Kyiv International Institute found Zelenskyy with a 57% approval rating, whereas the latest Reuters/Ipso poll says Trump only enjoys 44% approval.
Trump also called Zelenskyy a "dictator" because the country has not held recent elections.
Zelenskyy was democratically elected in 2019 with 73.22% of the total vote, and his term in office was set to end in May 2024.
However, the country has been under martial law since Russia's invasion began in February 2022, meaning that elections are suspended. Zelenskyy has vowed to hold a vote once the "hot phase" of war has settled.
Trump also said Zelenskyy is doing a "terrible job." Trump's attacks come after Zelenskyy said the US president was living in a Russia-created "disinformation space."
UK PM Starmer reiterates solidarity with Zelenskyy and Ukraine
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday.
"The Prime Minister spoke to President Zelenskyy this evening and stressed the need for everyone to work together," a statement from Starmer's office said.
"The Prime Minister expressed his support for President Zelenskyy as Ukraine's democratically-elected leader and said that it was perfectly reasonable to suspend elections during wartime as the UK did during World War II," the statement added, an apparent rebuke to Trump's insult of Zelenskyy as a "dictator without elections."
Starmer's vow of support to Zelenskyy comes after other European leaders backed the Ukrainian president.
"It is simply wrong and dangerous to deny President Zelenskyy democratic legitimacy," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Der Spiegel magazine. "That proper elections cannot be held in the middle of a war is in accordance with the requirements of the Ukrainian constitution and electoral laws."
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson also rebuked Trump's comments earlier in the day.
"President Zelenskyy is democratically elected," Kristersson said. "I think nobody wants elections more than Ukraine, because elections would mean that there is peace in Ukraine and that they can run their country again."
