Ukraine: Zelenskyy says 'fate of Donbas' being decided in key city — live updates

Zelenskyy says fate of Donbas being decided in Sievierodonetsk

This article was last updated at 01:20 UTC/GMT

Zelenskyy: 'Fierce battle' underway in key Donbas city

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the city of Sievierodonetsk "remains the epicenter of fighting" in the eastern Donbas region.

"It is a very fierce battle, very difficult, probably one of the hardest in the course of this war," Zelenskyy said in his evening video address.

The Ukrainian leader said Russian troops are suffering losses, adding that the fate of the Donbas could be decided in Sievierodonetsk.

Zelenskyy's comments come after the governor of the eastern Luhansk region said Ukrainian troops may withdraw from Sievierodonetsk amid heavy Russian attacks.

What happened in Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu hosted Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Ankara, with the two diplomats discussing a UN-backed plan to facilitate the passage of grain from Ukraine's Black Sea ports. Around 22 million tons of grain are stuck in the ports, exacerbating a global food crisis, particularly in Africa.

Russia has called on Ukraine to de-mine areas near the ports, saying it would not use the corridors to launch new attacks. Both Ukrainian and EU officials have cast doubt on the pledge.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the world is on the verge of "unprecedented hunger and destitution" due to the war.

"The war's impact on food security, energy and finance is systemic, severe and speeding up," the UN head said.

Ruslan Stefanchuk, chairman of the Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, gave a speech to European lawmakers. He praised European Parliament President Roberta Metsola during the address for her visit to Kyiv on April 1 while fighting was raging in the area.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv is launching a system to collect data on Russian war criminals, known as the "Book of Torturers." Zelenskyy also spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz by phone about further support for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk chided former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, after she gave an interview defending her Russia policy during her time in power. Melnyk said Merkel offered "not a hint of self-criticism" and called her statements "very regrettable."

Ukraine and Russia exchanged the bodies of 50 soldiers killed in action.

Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Haidai said Ukrainian forces may have to pull out of Sievierodonetsk amid heavy shelling by Russia.

