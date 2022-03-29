Ukraine war makes German seniors relive their WWII trauma

All of a sudden, the war in Ukraine has brought back all the memories, Reinhild Handt, a sprightly senior citizen, tells DW.

"The fear we war children felt — that never really goes away. It is always there," says the 84-year-old, who experienced World War II as a child.

Today, Reinhild Handt lives in a residential complex for senior citizens in Berlin. She was born in Meissen in eastern Germany, not far from Dresden, the capital of Saxony, which was almost completely destroyed by American and British bombs toward the end of World War II. Reinhild was seven years old at the time.

Reinhild Handt, who survived WWII: If nuclear war happens, 'I'll stand outside, so I'll be gone in a minute'

Germany had started WWII in 1939; a war that cost the lives of more than 60 million people. At the time Reinhild Handt could not yet understand why the sirens were constantly wailing, why she had to go into the dark shelter, why bombs were falling. And towards the end of the war, she saw dead bodies in the streets.

The bad childhood memories resurface now, when she sees the images of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

In WWII Germany was the aggressor, unlike the Ukrainians now. But the images from destroyed Ukrainian cities look familiar to Reinhild Handt: "When Dresden was reduced to rubble back then. You can compare that one-to-one with what is happening in Ukraine now. When I see the pictures, I always think: That's what it looked like in Dresden, too."

Handt compares the images of bombed-out Ukrainian cities to the devastation of Dresden in 1945

WWII survivors relive wartime trauma, despair

Trauma and dementia expert Sabine Tschainer-Zangl has spoken to a dozen seniors aged between 83 and 100 for a research project. Since the war broke out in Ukraine on February 24, all they wanted to talk about was the war, she says. "They say how sorry they feel for the people in Ukraine. They really feel with the victims. It makes them relive their own trauma and it is very difficult to rein in those thoughts," Tschainer-Zangl told DW on the phone. "I witness despair in these conversations. I see people crying," she adds.

But even for seniors who were born after the end of World War II the images of despair, destruction, flight and death in Ukraine trigger bad memories. "In Germany, we estimate that around 30% of those over the age of 67 experienced trauma as a result of historical events, and these are now flaring up again."

Trauma expert Sabine Tschainer-Zangl says all the participants in her research project of seniors want to speak about their memories of WWII

This is also because Germany was the perpetrator responsible for bringing immeasurable suffering upon the world. There are feelings of "shame, guilt and a guilty conscience. This makes it difficult for people to face their traumas and deal with them," says Tschainer-Zangl.

At 74, Klaus Gradowski belongs to the generation of postwar children. He played in the ruins of Berlin; as a child, he was housed in the destroyed Bellevue Palace, now the magnificent residence of the German president. "I feel that the images I see now from Ukraine are much worse than what I saw back then as a child living in bombed-out Berlin," he says in an interview with DW.

The former construction worker has one big fear now: "Maybe another world war or a nuclear war will start. I fear there will be nothing left of this world," he says.

"I'm afraid of a nuclear war," says Reinhild Handt. "If that happens, I won't go into the shelter again. I'll stand outside, so I'll be gone in a minute."

Berlin resident Klaus Gradowski, with his wife Christa: The images of war in Ukraine 'much worse' than what he saw firsthand as a child in bombed-out Berlin

War images bring 'massive loss of control'

For trauma expert Ingrid Wild-Lüffe, it comes as no surprise that people in Germany experience fear and resignation, imagine the world coming to an end, and feel triggered by a war that claims human lives every day 1,400 kilometers (867 miles) away from Germany. "These images of war create a feeling of massive loss of control. That makes people very afraid," the psychologist explains.

So how to cope with the feelings of fear, the memories? Reinhild Handt makes sure to watch the news only once a day. She finds the memories exhausting.

"I am really sad that people have not yet learned to deal with each other in a reasonable way. I can't and don't want to believe that war is always the last resort," she says.

This article was originally written in German.

