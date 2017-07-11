Ukraine: US top diplomat visits Poland amid refugee crisis

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Poland on Saturday, where he met with the country's prime minister and foreign minister in a Polish city near the Ukrainian border.

What do we know so far?

The visit comes as Poland has seen an unprecedented wave of Ukrainian refugees, who are fleeing their homeland as a result of Russia's invasion.

"Poland is doing vital work to respond to this crisis... It has done a great deal to facilitate security assistance to Ukraine," he said at a joint news conference with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau in the city of Rzeszow.

"The people of Poland know how important it is to defend freedom," Blinken added.

Rau said Poland was committed to welcoming refugees regardless of nationality, race and religion: "The attack on Ukraine already transformed Europe and its sense of security."

Blinken held a press conference along with Poland's Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau (right)

Russia maintains that it is only conducting "a special military operation," in Ukraine, not an invasion. But its troops are now threatening Ukraine's major cities, as its forces have encircled the capital in an attempt to take it.

Blinken arrived in Poland from Brussels, where he was meeting with foreign ministers from the NATO military alliance, the G7 and the EU, to discuss efforts to deter Russia through a system of harsh sanctions.

So far, NATO members are providing military aid to Ukraine, so that they may stand a chance in their fight against Russia's imposing military. A large portion of that military aid is currently passing through Poland.

But the alliance has declined Ukrainian demands to enforce a no-fly zone over the country. NATO fears that a no-fly zone could provoke a much broader and even more dangerous conflict.

Watch video 05:04 Poland: People fleeing from Ukraine

Blinken meets with refugees

The top diplomat visited a welcome center in the town of Korczowa, near the border with Ukraine, which was set up by Polish authorities to house some 3,000 Ukrainian refugees.

Washington has said it is preparing to set aside some $2.75 billion (€2.5 billion) for Ukraine's humanitarian crisis.



Anthony Blinken touring a reception center in the town of Korczowa

Blinken spoke to the refugees and heard some of the harrowing tales of a perilous journey out of Ukraine from mothers and their children.

A family from Kharkiv told Blinken they had traveled some 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) to Poland from the besieged city, where they said they witnessed shooting on the streets.

Another family that met Blinken said they had walked for hours escaping Kyiv, where they had witnessed the city being bombed.

The UN has said that over a million people have left Ukraine, with more than 700,000 currently in Poland.

jcg/wd (AP, Reuters)