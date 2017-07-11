Ukraine: US and EU unveil major gas deal

US President Joe Biden was meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday to announce a new gas deal as Europe tries to end its reliance on Russian energy. The meeting came on the second day of an European Union leaders summit focused on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Ahead of their talks, both sides unveiled a deal for the US to bring liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe. The EU is experiencing an energy crunch as the war and sanctions against Moscow take their toll.

As part of the plan, the U.S. and other nations will increase LNG exports to Europe by 15 billion cubic meters this year, the White House said. Even larger shipments would be delivered in the future.

Although the initiative will likely require new facilities for importing liquified natural gas, the partnership is also geared toward reducing reliance on fossil fuels in the long run through energy efficiency and alternative sources of energy, according to the White House.

A day earlier, Biden had attended an extraordinary NATO summit as well as the EU leaders meeting as Western powers work on a unified response to Russian aggression.

Biden and von der Leyen were also expected to talk about China's potential role in the conflict, as well as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and future pandemic prevention and preparedness.

After the meeting, Biden was set to head to Poland for the final stop on his visit to Europe. Poland has been on the forefront of receiving refugees from neighboring Ukraine and there are concerns over the conflict nearing the border.

