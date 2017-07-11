Ukraine updates: UK predicts 'high attrition' among Russia's conscripts

The UK's Ministry of Defence laid out its low expectations for the recently mobilized Russian conscripts that have been called up to fight in Ukraine, in its daily intelligence update on Monday.

According to the ministry's intelligence, Russia is facing an "administrative and logistical challenge" to train up the first groups of men called up as part of Russia's partial mobilization.

The report pointed to the lack of "dedicated training establishments" for basic training, saying that Russian soldiers are usually trained by a battalion in the brigade that they are assigned to.

However, as the update explained, most of these training battalions have already been deployed to Ukraine.

"Many of the drafted troops will not have had any military experience for some years," the ministry added.

It concluded that the lack of military trainers and the rush to mobilize more men, means that those who are called up "will deploy to the front line with minimal relevant preparation."

"They are likely to suffer a high attrition rate," the ministry predicted.

Kazakhstan will not recognize 'referendums' in eastern Ukraine

One of Russia's key allies, the former Soviet state of Kazakhstan, said on Monday that it would not recognize the annexation of parts of Ukraine where pro-Russian forces have been holding a so-called "referendum" on joining the Russian Federation.

Kazakhstan has taken a neutral stance on the conflict despite being a member of the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Many experts believe that Russia's failure to achieve a quick victory against Ukraine has shown weaknesses that some countries in the region have been keen to take advantage of — such as the recent hostilities between the two former Soviet member states Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it abides by the principles of territorial integrity, a rejection of Russia's ambition to incorporate parts of Ukraine.

"As for the holding of referendums ... Kazakhstan proceeds from the principles of territorial integrity of states, their sovereign equivalence and peaceful coexistence," ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said.

Japan bans exports of chemical weapons goods to Russia

Tokyo introduced new sanctions against Moscow on Monday, including a ban on supplying chemical-weapons related goods saying it was "deeply concerned" over Russian threats to employ nuclear weapons.

"As the world's only country to have suffered nuclear attacks, we strongly demand that the threat or use of nuclear weapons by Russia should never happen,'' Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno

The ban targets the sale of certain materials to 21 Russian organizations including science laboratories.

Ukraine reports more drone attacks on Odesa

Ukraine's southern command said on Monday that the southern coastal city of Odesa had been hit again by two drones.

The attack led to a fire and the detonation of ammunition held in the city, but no casualties were reported.

The city has been hit several times by drones in the past few days. An attack that killed two civilians led the government to downgrade Iran's diplomatic presence in the country as they are believed to have provided Russia with the weapons.

Russian Orthodox Church promises forgiveness of sins for those who die in battle

Patriarch Kirill II, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church and a staunch supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his war in Ukraine, said during a sermon on Sunday that Russian soldiers who die while "fulfilling their military duties" will have their sins forgiven.

The 75-year-old lauded the willingness of self-sacrifice as the "best human quality."

