Ukraine updates: Wagner troops denied ammo — Prigozhin

The founder of Russia's mercenary Wagner Group has accused unspecified officials of deliberately denying his fighters ammunition. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv. Follow DW for the latest.

In a seven-minute-long audio message on Monday, Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said ammunition was being held back as part of an ongoing rivalry between himself and parts of the Russian elite.

Prigozhin, a former catering entrepreneur who once shunned the public spotlight, has assumed an increasingly prominent role since the start of the war in Ukraine a year ago.

An apparently angry Prigozhin — once dubbed "Putin's chef'" for his lucrative Kremlin catering contracts — at times spoke with a raised voice and swore. He said he was required to "apologize and obey" in order to secure ammunition for his troops. "I'm unable to solve this problem despite all my connections and contacts."

He blamed the shortage of ammunition on people who were "eating breakfast, lunch, and dinner off golden plates."

Prigozhin's Wagner Group has spearheaded Russia's months-long battle for the Donbas town of Bakhmut.

It is not the first time Prigozhin has made the claim. On Friday, he said Wagner Group mercenaries had taken the settlement of Paraskoviivka north of Bakhmut, despite an "ammunition blockade" by the Russian Defense Ministry.

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war in Ukraine on Tuesday, February 2

EU ministers discuss new Russia sanctions

European Union foreign ministers were meeting in Brussels on Monday to discuss the latest round of sanctions against Moscow and further support for Ukraine.

The gathering comes days ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of its smaller neighbor.

The European Commission has proposed a 10th round of punitive measures against Russia — aimed at export controls and preventing sanctions evasion — which is to be adopted by February 24. No final decision was expected on Monday.

The diplomats are also to discuss plans to jointly procure ammunition for Kyiv.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the most important task at hand was to make sure Ukraine had enough in stock.

"It is the most urgent issue. If we fail on that, the result of the war is in danger," Borrell said ahead of the meeting.

"The Russian artillery shoots about 50,000 shots a day, and Ukraine needs to be at the same level of capacity. They have cannons but they lack ammunition."

Dutch spy chief says Russia sought to sabotage power network

Russia has tried to spy on and sabotage the Netherlands' energy infrastructure since the start of the Ukraine war, the head of the Dutch Military Information Service (MIVD) says.

MIVD director Jan Swillens said a Russian ship was spotted in the North Sea gathering information on wind farms in "preparatory acts for interference and sabotage."

The incident, in which coastguard and the navy discovered the vessel in time and forced it to turn away, took place at an unspecified date several months ago.

The Russians are "very interested" in North Sea infrastructure, including internet cables and gas pipelines, Swillens added. "This makes it clear that the threat to the Netherlands is much less remote than one would initially think," he said.

Relations between Russia and the Netherlands worsened sharply after the downing of passenger flight MH17 an anti-aircraft missile over eastern Ukraine in 2014. All 298 people on board, mostly Dutch citizens, were killed.

At the weekend, the Dutch government announced it would expel about 10 Russian diplomats, in some cases on suspicion of spying activities.

War costs Germany €100 billion

The head of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) says he expects Russia's invasion of Ukraine to continue to hamper growth and inflate costs in the German economy.

The war and its effect on driving up energy prices have cost the German economy about €100 billion ($107 billion), or about 2.5% of the country's economic output, DIW President Marcel Fratzscher, told the Rheinische Post newspaper.

"The German economy has been more affected by the crisis because it was more dependent on Russian energy, has a high proportion of energy-intensive industry, and is extremely dependent on exports and global supply chains," said Fratzscher.

There could be damage to Germany's standing as a business location if companies do not speed up efforts to use less energy and embrace digital and economic transformations, he said. Fratzscher added that higher energy prices would remain a clear competitive disadvantage for Germany over the next decades.

Japan promises billions in aid

Although Tokyo has eschewed sending military hardware to Kyiv, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced some $5.5 billion aid to Ukraine. The aid will particularly go to helping repair the country's critical infrastructure that has been heavily damaged by Russian shelling.

"There is still a need to assist people whose livelihoods have been destroyed by the war, and to restore destroyed infrastructure," Kishida said.

To mark the anniversary of Russia's invasion on February 24 last year, Japan will be hosting an online G7 summit where Ukraine's President Volodomyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to appear as a guest.

Blinken urges Finland, Sweden NATO accession in Turkey

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken reiterated during a visit to Ankara that Finland and Sweden should urgently be granted membership

The Scandinavian countries applied last year fearing increase aggression from Russia, but have been stymied by Turkey. Ankara says the two countries are harboring Kurdish nationalists who have applied for aslum in Europe, but who are seen as terrorists by the Turkish government.

Blinken, however, stressed that "Finland and Sweden have already taken concrete steps to fulfil the commitments that they met under the trilateral memorandum of agreement that they signed," along with Turkey.

But in a joint press conference, his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Sweden in particular still hadn't gone far enough to meet Ankara's requests.

Biden makes surprise trip to Kyiv

US President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Monday, shortly before the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.

Biden met with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and announced half a billion dollars in fresh aid, which will include anti-tank missiles and air surveillance equipment.

"Ukraine stands. Democracy stands. The Americans stand with you and the world stands with you,'' Biden said, standing alongside his Ukrainian counterpart.

German defense minister visits Ukrainian troops

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius was visiting Ukrainian troops being trained in the German city of Munster on Monday. The soldiers are, amongst other things, being trained to use German battle tanks.

After being criticized for taking too long to decide whether or not to send the much-needed equipment to Kyiv, Chancellor Olaf Schoz said at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday that a "half battalion" of Leopard 2 tanks would arrive in Ukraine "very soon."

Leaders in Berlin have highlighted that while allies were criticizing them about not delivering tanks, Germany will be one of the first countries to actually do so.

China rejects US accusations it may arm Moscow

Beijing has strongly denied US claims that it was considering sending weapons to Russia to aid in its struggling war effort.

"It is the United States and not China that is endlessly shipping weapons to the battlefield," Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters.

"We urge the United States to earnestly reflect on its own actions, and do more to alleviate the situation, promote peace and dialogue, and stop shifting blame and spreading false information," he added.

The denial came after US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in several interviews that China is considering providing lethal support" to the Kremlin.

Russia charges Ukrainian officials with war crimes — report

Russia has charged 680 Ukrainian officials, including 118 members of the armed forces and Defense Ministry, with breaking laws governing the conduct of war, TASS news agency reported.

"Currently, prosecution procedures are carried out against 680 people," Alexander Bastrykin, the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia who reports directly to President Vladimir Putin, was quoted by TASS as saying.

The charges include the use of weapons against civilians, Bastrykin said. Both Ukraine and Russia have denied targeting civilians during the war.

According to the report, 138 people have been charged in absentia.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities have registered more than 70,000 Russian war crimes since the conflict started nearly a year ago. Ukraine has also unveiled a number of criminal cases against members of Russia's forces, including against the head of the Wagner mercenary group.

