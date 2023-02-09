Ukraine updates: Russia warns jets will prolong conflict

Russia says that Western jets will make the conflict "more painful" for Ukraine and will prolong conflict, as Zelenskyy meets with European leaders in Brussels. Follow DW for more.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has warned that any delivery of advanced fighter jets would only result in a prolonged and painful conflict for Ukraine according to Reuters news agency.

"This is nothing more than the growing involvement of the United Kingdom, Germany and France in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine," Peskov told reporters.

Peskov said lines were beginning to blur when it came to the level of involvement NATO states had in the conflict.

"The line between indirect and direct involvement is gradually disappearing. One can only express regret in this regard, and say that such actions ... lead to an escalation of tension, prolong the conflict and make the conflict more and more painful for Ukraine," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman said that Russia would maintain course with its so-called "special military operation" until its obejctives had been met.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been urging allies to send Kyiv warplanes to help it fend off Russia's invasion, after calls for battle tanks and other heavy weaponry resulted in various pledges from allied countries.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola expressed her support for providing Ukraine with fighter aircraft and long-range missiles.

"States must consider quickly, as a next step, providing long-range systems and the jets that you need to protect the liberty too many

have taken for granted," Metsola said at a joint sitting with Zelenskyy.

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war in Ukraine on Thursday, February 9.

Ukraine, EU fighting 'the most anti-European force' in the world

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Brussels on Thursday for talks with European leaders.

In an address to the European Parliament, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine and the EU were fighting what he called "the most anti-European force" in the world

Zelenskyy has been visiting European countries as he continues efforts to strengthen support as the Russian invasion approaches one year since it began.

Ukraine's leader is looking for more advanced weaponry, particularly aircraft, as fierce fighting continues to rage in the eastern parts of Ukraine.

On Wednesday Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak followed by meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and Scholz.

"France and Germany have the potential to be game changers and that's how I see our talks today," Zelenskyy said. "The sooner we get heavy long range weapons and our pilots get modern planes ... the quicker this Russian aggression will end."

The visit comes as Sunak announced that Britain would train Ukrainian pilots on "NATO-standard fighter jets.'' Ukraine has urged its allies to send jets.

EU officials welcome Zelenskyy to Brussels

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel have welcomed Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels.

"Welcome home, welcome to the EU," Michel said on Twitter.

"Welcome to Brussels," von der Leyen tweeted. "We will support Ukraine every step of the way towards our Union," she added.

Germany providing 'most concrete support' — Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz highlighted the level of support Germany was providing for Ukraine as he arrived at an EU summit in Brussels.

Scholz said that Germany, as an EU state, was providing Ukraine with "the most financial and humanitarian support, but also with the most concrete support when it comes to arms deliveries."

Scholz's comments come ahead of an EU leaders' meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels.

'Significant increase in attacks' — Luhansk governor

Governor of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Hayday said there has been a "significant increase" in Russian attacks and shelling in eastern Ukraine.

"I can confirm that there has been a significant increase in attacks and shelling. And it is in the direction of Kreminna that they are trying to build on their success by pushing through our defenders' defences," Hayday told Ukrainian television.

Hayday said that there had been "no significant success" thus far and that "our defense forces are holding firmly there."

On Wednesday Hayday said there had been a "maximum escalation" in a tweet.

Kreminna, is situated around 100 km (62 miles) northwest of the regional capital Luhansk.

Wagner Group to stop recruiting prisoners

Russia' mercenary Wagner Group said that it would no longer recruit prisoners to fight in Ukraine.

"The recruitment of prisoners by the Wagner private military company has completely stopped," the group's founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said in comments published on social media.

"We are fulfilling all our obligations to those who work for us now," he said.

In video which circulated online from September 2022, Prigozhin was seen addressing a crowd of convicts, promising that if they served in Ukraine for six months, their sentences would be commuted.

Its unclear just how many prisoners were recruited, however Reuters news agency has in the past cited the US intelligence community in reports that the group had as many as 40,000 prisoners deployed in Ukraine.

