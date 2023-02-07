  1. Skip to content
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius kneels, looking at a large number of small Ukrainian flags arranged together on a Kyiv street.
Defense Minister Pistorius took office less than a month agoImage: Kay Nietfeld/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsUkraine

German defense minister makes unannounced visit to Kyiv

50 minutes ago

The relatively new Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is in the Ukrainian capital, bearing information on future tank deliveries, and tried to accentuate the positives of German assistance to Ukraine.

Less than a month after taking office, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius traveled to Ukraine on Tuesday for his first foreign trip in the role.  

He met senior Ukrainian officials including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his counterpart Oleksii Reznikov.

Reznikov shared an image of himself holding a scale model of a German-made Leopard 2 tank next to Pistorius on Twitter, captioning it: "The 'first' Leopard 2 has arrived in Kyiv. There will be more of them." 

European countries working on Leopard 1 deliveries

Pistorius' appointment as defense minister virtually coincided with Germany approving the delivery of Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine after a long back and forth on whether this would be possible. 

But on Tuesday, Pistorius said in Kyiv that a group of several European countries were also working on a plan to dispatch more than 100 older Leopard 1A5 models to the country as well. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in the presidential palace in Kyiv.
Pistorius also spoke with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Kyiv tripImage: Kay Nietfeld/dpa/picture alliance

He said that by the first or second quarter of 2024, a minimum of three battalions should be equipped with such vehicles. He didn't say which countries besides Germany were involved. 

At a press conference with Defense Minister Reznikov, Pistorius said these deliveries should hopefully serve "the desire and the hope, that Ukraine remains capable of defending itself and withstands this attack." 

The minister said he had seen how the Ukrainian people's will remained unbroken, and said "for that they earn my greatest admiration." 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

msh/rt (AFP, dpa)

