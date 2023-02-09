Zelenskyy says Russia world's 'most anti-European force'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on a whirlwind tour of major European supporters, seeking more military hardware. He thanked lawmakers and national leaders for their help so far and called for greater speed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday thanked the European Union for its help to fend off Russia's invasion — and urged member states do act more speedily amid fears of new spring offensives by Moscow.

Zelenskyy's tour of European capitals has brought him to Brussels to urge EU leaders to send fighter jets and long-range weapons to beef up Kyiv's defenses against Moscow's forces.

What Zelenskyy told lawmakers

He opened and closed his speech with the words "Slava Ukraini'' — "Glory to Ukraine'' and thanked European lawmakers for the support offered to Ukraine so far.

He highlighted the importance of democracy for all of European and said that this was "our people's way home."

The Kremlin — which the Ukrainian president described as "the most anti-European force" in the world — wanted to destroy the way of life of all 27 countries of the European Union, he said. "We will not allow that," he said.

"This is our Europe, these are our rules, this is our way of life."

"Ukraine that is winning is going to be a member of the European Union,'' Zelenskyy said to further applause. "Europe will always be, and remain Europe as long as we are together and as long as we take care of our Europe, as we take care of the European way of life,'' he said.

Zelenskyy praised and clapped Europeans who had supported his country in "this historic battle" against Russia.

Ahead of his address, Zelenskyy appeared with his hand on his heart in front of the blue and yellow Ukrainian flag while the European Parliament played his country's national anthem. There was heavy applause and a standing ovation as he prepared to speak and be introduced by the legislature's president Roberta Metsola.

Appeal to EU leaders for speed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later called on leaders at an EU summit in Brussels to supply Ukraine weapons more quickly before Russia can assemble its forces for renewed attacks.

"We have to enhance the dynamics of our cooperation, we have to do it faster than the aggressor," Zelensky told counterparts at the meeting.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel on Thursday welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he arrived in Brussels.

The Ukrainian leader's tour began a day earlier when he met UK leaders and lawmakers in London and inspected Ukrainian troops training on western war gear, before flying on to Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday pledged that France would firmly stand by Ukraine, as he met with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

Macron added that Russia could not be allowed to win the war and that the two leaders, along with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who also traveled to Paris, would be discussing Kyiv's needs to sustain its war efforts.

Scholz also assured Zelenskyy of enduring allied support. The German chancellor said that since Russia's invasion began a year ago, Germany and its partners had backed Ukraine "financially, with humanitarian aid and with weapons."

