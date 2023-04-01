Ukraine updates: Russia takes UN Security Council presidency
47 minutes ago
Moscow will hold the UN Security Council's rotating presidency for the month of April. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has vowed to increase munitions supplies to Russian forces in Ukraine. DW has the latest.
A day earlier, the Kremlin said Russia plans to exercise all the rights afforded by the role.
Meanwhile, the United States urged Russia to "conduct itself professionally" while holding the position. The US said that there was no way to prevent Russia from assuming the presidency.
UN member states take on the rotating presidency of the Security Council in alphabetical order according to the English-language names of each country.
The council's presidency will be held by Russia for the month of April, after which it will be replaced by Switzerland. Russia's presidency follows that of Mozambique.
Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff, said that this represented a "symbolic blow to the rules-based system of international relations."
"It is very telling that on the holiday of one terror state — Iran — another terror state — Russia — begins to preside over the UN Security Council," Yermak said, referring to the Islamic Republic Day observed in Iran.
"Eighty days on, it is increasingly apparent that this project has failed," the intelligence update said.
The ministry said that Russian forces had sustained tens of thousands of casualties. It argued that Russia is "largely squandering its temporary advantage in personnel gained from the autumn's 'partial mobilisation.'"
In September, Moscow announced a "partial" mobilization of reservists, adding 300,000 troops to its forces.
The British intelligence update said that there is "a realistic possibility that Gerasimov is pushing the limits of how far Russia's political leadership will tolerate failure."
"If implemented, such a decision would only hurt the Ukrainian athlete community, and in no way impact the war that the world wants to stop, and that the IOC has so vehemently condemned," the committee said.
"The IOC has always maintained that it is not up to governments to decide which athletes can participate in which international competitions," the committee added. "Due to the fact that there are, unfortunately, far too many wars, armed conflicts and crises in this world, we have seen in almost all editions of the Games athletes compete with each other despite the fact that their nations are at war or in conflict."