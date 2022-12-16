Ukraine updates: Russia launches 'massive' missile attack

A wave of explosions and missile strikes were reported across Ukraine knocking out power and forcing people to flee to shelters, including in the capital Kyiv.

Russia launched a fresh missile attack on Ukraine on Friday, hitting critical infrastructure in several cities accross the country.

In the capital Kyiv, authorities reported loud explosions in several parts of the city and urged residents to take shelter.

"The attack on the capital continues,'' Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram. He later added the metro in the city has suspended services and stations should be used as shelters.

Water supplies were also disrupted Klitschko said. "Due to damage to energy infrastruture, there are interruptions to the water supplies in all areas of the capital."

Russia was "massively attacking" Ukraine," Oleksiy Kuleba, governor of the Kyiv region said.

In the central city of Kryvyi Rih two people were killed and at least five wounded in the attack.

"A Russian missile hit a residential building in Kryvyi Rih. The stairwell was destroyed. Two people were killed. At least five were wounded, including two children. All are in hospital," Governor Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Telegram.

Local officials said infrastructure had been hit in the eastern region of Kharkiv, the Black Sea region of Odesa, and Vinnytsia in west-central Ukraine.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential office said Ukraine had to cut power across the country as key electricity infrastructre was damaged in the strike.

European Union leaders ended approved new sanctions on Russia despite disagreements over easing the export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers through European ports.

The European Parliament declared Holodomor, the deliberately induced famine in Ukraine 90 years ago, a genocide. The legislature "recognizes the Holodomor, the artificial famine of 1932-1933 in Ukraine caused by a deliberate policy of the Soviet regime, as a genocide against the Ukrainian people," it said.

The United States Senate passed a bill authorizing a record $858 billion (€806 billion) in military spending next year. It also allocates $800 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine in 2023 as Russia's invasion drags on.

