The Patriot system is the United States' most advanced air defense systemImage: Sebastian Apel/U.S. Department of Defense/AP/picture alliance
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: US nears delivery of Patriot missiles

1 hour ago

Washington could announce the move as soon as Thursday, according to US media reports. Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has addressed the New Zealand parliament. Follow DW for the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KtSc

The United States is finalizing plans to send its sophisticated Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, US media reported on Tuesday.

The move could be announced as soon as Thursday and is a response to Russia's increased bombardment of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, US officials told the Associated Press and other organizations on the condition of anonymity.

The Patriot system consists of up to eight missile batteries plus a radar, a control station and power generation equipment. The US describes it as its "most advanced air defense system."

The system typically requires 90 soldiers to operate and maintain, but can be fired with a team of just three if needed.

"These are going to be quite capable of dealing with a lot of different challenges the Ukrainians have, especially if the Russians bring in short-range ballistic missiles [from Iran]," Alexander Vindman, a retired Army lieutenant colonel and onetime leader of Ukraine policy at the White House, told the Reuters news agency.

In recent weeks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked Western governments for high-tech defense equipment in order to protect energy infrastructure, including gas pipelines and nuclear power plants.

"Unfortunately, Russia still has an advantage in artillery and missiles," Zelenskyy told the Group of Seven (G7) nations on Monday.

Prior to the Russian invasion in February, Ukraine's air defense arsenal largely consisted of Soviet-era missiles and planes.

They have since been joined by the NASAMS, donated by the US, and IRIS-T, donated by Germany, among others.

Patriot missiles for Ukraine?

Here are the other top stories related to the war in Ukraine on Wednesday, December 14:

Zelenskyy addresses New Zealand parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday became the second-ever foreign leader to address the parliament of New Zealand, after former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard did so in 2011.

Zelenskyy used the rare address to shore up international support for a 10-point peace plan that would guarantee nuclear safety and environmental protection.

He said it would take years to rebuild infrastructure and the economy.

"But you can't rebuild destroyed nature, just as you can't restore destroyed lives," the Ukrainian president added.

He pointed to poisoned groundwater, ravaged forests, flooded coal mines and swathes of land that remain contaminated with unexploded mines — which make up an area the size of Cambodia, Syria or Uruguay.

The New Zealand government used the occasion to announce an additional $2 million (€1.9 million) in humanitarian aid through the Red Cross.

"Our judgment was a simple one," Kiwi Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. "We asked ourselves the question: 'What if it was us?'"

Australian pro-Putin activist arrested at Ukraine rally

Simeon Boikov, a far-right, pro-Putin activist who goes by the name "Aussie Cossack," has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a 76-year-old attendee at a Ukraine rally in Sydney.

"Self defense, anyone touches me, I'll defend myself," Boikov can be heard saying in a video clip of the incident he posted to his Telegram channel with more than 50,000 subscribers.

Boikov has gained a following for voicing opposition to COVID-19 vaccines and has been interviewed by high-profile American conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Police said he is due to appear in court in late January.

More DW content on the war in Ukraine

Despite the invasion's impact on Ukraine's economy in general, the country's tech sector is thriving. DW reports on how local tech companies are working without reliable internet, and managing to donate profits to the defense effort.

European leaders promised to support Ukraine "for as long as it takes." But much of the promised aid has not yet arrived in Ukraine. DW's Nick Connolly looks at what kind of support has been pledged so far.

zc/wd (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa) 

