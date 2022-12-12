Ukraine updates: G7 say air defenses the 'immediate focus'

G7 countries vow to continue helping Ukraine bolster its military capabilities, with immediate focus now on air defense. DW has the latest.

The Group of Seven (G7) economic powers on Monday pledged to continue helping Ukraine defend itself against Russia's invasion. G7 leaders were joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy via videolink during Monday's meeting.

In a joint statement issued by the UK government, G7 leaders slammed Moscow's "irresponsible nuclear rhetoric" and said if Russia ever were to use chemical, biological or nuclear weapons it "would be met with severe consequences."

G7 leaders emphasized the importance of boosting Ukraine's air defenses.

"We will continue to coordinate efforts to meet Ukraine's urgent requirements for military and defense equipment with an immediate focus on providing Ukraine with air defense systems and capabilities," G7 leaders said.

Zelenskyy, during his video addresss, callled on G7 leaders to send more weapons to including tanks, rocket artillery and more long-range missiles.

"Unfortunately, Russia still has the advantage in artillery and missiles. This is a fact. These capabilities of the occupying army are the ones to fuel the Kremlin's arrogance," Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine has been urging its Western partners to help boost its air defense system capabilities with advanced weapons systems, amid Russian missile attacks on critical and civilian infrastructure.

In October, Kyiv received the first Iris-T air defense system from Germany, while the NASAMS (National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System) and Apside air defense systems arrived in the country in November.

Here are the other top stories related to the war in Ukraine on Monday, December 12:

EU foreign ministers agree on more names for Russia sanctions

The European Union's top diplomats have agreed in principle to add around 200 Russian individuals and groups to a sanctions list, despite there being no approval yet to a ninth package of sanctions, according to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

"This is approved, it is going to hit hard the Russian defence sector and the Russian military. It is going to hit also the political masters of the Russian government, in the Duma, in the Federation Council and in the judiciary," Borrell said at a media briefing.

"We are targeting those responsible for looting the Ukrainian grain, and for the deportation of Ukrainian people and in particular children," Borrell said.

Foreign ministers from the bloc's 27-member states have been hashing out new sanctions against Moscow over the invasion, but have not been able to reach consensus on a full package of new sanctions.

Borrell said that there had been disagreement on some issues without providing details.

Biden assures Zelenskyy of defense support

In a call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Joe Biden reiterated Washington's strong support for the war-torn country and highlighted his administration's efforts to boost Ukraine's air defense, the White House said.

Biden mentioned the December 9 announcement of $275 million (€261 million) in additional ammunition and equipment that included systems to counter the Russian use of unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as the November 29 announcement of $53 million to support Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

He also welcomed Zelenskyy's "stated openness to a just peace based on fundamental principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter." On the call, Biden emphasized the "ongoing US support for Ukraine's defense as Russia continues its assaults on Ukraine's critical infrastructure."

Weapons supplied by the Western countries, including from the US, have played a crucial role in Ukraine's efforts to drive Russian troops back.

Thanking Biden for the recent security package in a "fruitful conversation," Zelenskyy said that they "discussed further defense cooperation, protection and maintenance of our energy sector."

Biden reaffirmed the US commitment to continue providing Ukraine with security, economic and humanitarian assistance, holding Russia accountable for its war crimes and atrocities, and imposing costs on Russia for its aggression.

Kremlin cancels Putin's end-of-year press conference

The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin will not hold his annual end-of-year press conference this year.

"There will not be [a press conference] before the New Year," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov gave no reason for the break with tradition at the end of a 12 months dominated by Russia's war in Ukraine and sanctions imposed in response by the West.

Putin, who has been in power since 2000 — apart from a four-year spell as prime minister rather than president — has held a press conference in December most years of his rule. Peskov said that Putin "regularly speaks to the press, including on foreign visits."

During the media gathering — a major political event in Russia — Putin takes questions from the press and members of the public in a marathon that usually lasts several hours. Last year, he spoke for more than four hours.

Putin sent troops into Ukraine on February 24 announcing an unpopular mobilization effort — largely seen as botched — to bolster Moscow's forces there on September 21.

Russia's advance likely stalled for 'the next several months,' says UK

The Kremlin is still seeking to advance in eastern and southeastern Ukraine, but its military push will not likely make any progress during the winter, the British Defense Ministry said.

In its latest intelligence update, the ministry said "Russia is likely still aiming to extend control over all Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson Oblasts" and that there is a particular emphasis on "advancing deeper into Donetsk Oblast."

Despite these goals, British defense officials said "it is highly unlikely" the Russian military will be able to generate enough of a striking force in these areas.

"Russian ground forces are unlikely to make operationally significant advances within the next several months," the Defense Ministry said in its statement.

Ukraine reports attack on 'Wagner HQ'

Ukraine on Sunday claimed that it launched a series of missile attacks on command points and warehouses in Russian-occupied territory.

The statement which came from the country's military did not specify their target locations but noted the targets included dormitories and were carried out using artillery and missiles.

The military's statement also added that it's anticipating a retaliatory attack from Russia.

"There is still the danger that the enemy will launch attacks with rockets and drones targeting our energy infrastructure and the entire area of Ukraine," Ukraine's military's statement read.

Meanwhile, Serhiy Haidai, the exiled governor of the Russian-occupied Luhansk region, told Ukrainian television that local forces had struck a hotel in the town of Kadiivka where members of Russia's private Wagner military group were based.

He said the mercenary force had suffered "significant losses."

DW was not able to immediately verify the claims.

Nick Connolly, a DW correspondent reporting from Kyiv, said a lack of independent journalists on the ground in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine makes it difficult to confirm information.

"We have seen some images on social media of some obvious fresh destruction on some buildings," Connolly said.

"Now the local Russian-occupation authorities claim that there were actually civilians staying there, something that's been disputed by the Ukrainian side," he added. "But it seems to kind of fit the broader picture of Ukraine attacking places where these Russian soldiers or Russian mercenaries are staying behind the frontlines."

