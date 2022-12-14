  1. Skip to content
Scholz says Putin's mission has failed
Politics

Olaf Scholz: Putin has not achieved a single goal in Ukraine

4 hours ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin has failed in his mission to divide Europe, damage democracy and take Ukraine quickly, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told lawmakers in Berlin.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ktix

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that Vladimir Putin had made a fundamental miscalculation by  sending troops into Ukraine, adding that the Russian president had not achieved "a single goal" set before the attack.

Addressing lawmakers in Germany's Bundestag, Scholz said that Putin's conviction that Russia would win and Ukraine would fall within days, was a massive underestimation.

Putin "believed he could dry up Europe's solidarity by turning off our gas tap," Scholz said but he was wrong "about the courage of Ukrainians, about Europe, about us, about the character of our democracies, about our will to resist big power mania and imperialism."

Scholz emphasized the EU's support for Ukraine and said that attempts to undermine that backing are doomed to fail, in a thinly veiled message to Hungary who earlier this week dropped objections over the aid for Kyiv.

"Anyone who thinks he can undermine the values of the EU, to which every member state has committed itself, by blocking its foreign and security policies, will fail," he said.

Olaf Scholz's first year: What's changed?

Scholz welcomes EU expansion for Balkan countries

In his address, Scholz also said that it's in Germany's and Europe's best "interest" for the Balkan countries that are currently not in the EU to join the bloc.

Many observers have previously warned that Russia might try to use its influence in the region to destabilize the EU.

On Wednesday, Scholz welcomed the revival of EU accession talks with the six Western Balkan countries in recent months, and the decision this week to grant Bosnia candidate status, joining Albania, Moldova, the Republic of North Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia who all aspire to join the bloc.

The comments from the German chancellor come a week after Austria blocked Romania and Bulgaria, who became EU members in 2007, from joining the bloc's Schengen area.

jsi/dj (AP, dpa, AFP, Reuters)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban walks past a row of EU flags at the Europa building in Brussels, Belgium, May 30, 2022

Hungary: What's Viktor Orban's problem with Ukraine?

Hungary: What's Viktor Orban's problem with Ukraine?

Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Hungary has been blocking EU support for the war-torn country. This is nothing new: Ukraine has long been a hostage of Viktor Orban's domestic and foreign policies.
PoliticsDecember 12, 2022
Cars lined up waiting to cross the border between Hungary and Romania

Croatia to join Schengen but Bulgaria, Romania bids rejected

Croatia to join Schengen but Bulgaria, Romania bids rejected

Croatia will join the unrestricted movement arrangement from January 1. However, an EU official confirmed the bids from Bulgaria and Romania to join the Schengen Area have been blocked.
PoliticsDecember 8, 2022
