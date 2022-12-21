Ukraine updates: Russia denounces Zelenskyy's US visit
50 minutes ago
Moscow said an expected US decision during the visit to deliver Patriot missiles to Kyiv would "deepen" the conflict. Meanwhile, Beijing renewed its call for restraint in Ukraine. DW rounds up the latest.
The Kremlin criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington DC on Wednesday, with Moscow claiming that the trip may backfire on Kyiv.
Zelenskyy is expected to meet with US President Joe Biden and will deliver an address to Congress. It's Zelenskyy's first public trip outside of the country since Russia's war began in February.
He said delivery of more advanced weapons systems to Kyiv "does not bode well for Ukraine."
Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the Russian Ministry of Defense later on Wednesday, where Putin will lay out how the invasion of Ukraine will proceed.
Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Wednesday, December 21:
China urges restraint during Xi-Medvedev meeting
Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Deputy Chair of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev in Beijing on Wednesday, with Ukraine topping the agenda.
Chinese state media reported that Xi urged all parties to exercise restraint in the conflict. China and Russia also discussed greater diplomatic and economic cooperation during the visit.
In a video posted on Telegram, Medvedev called the talks with Xi "useful."
"We discussed cooperation between the two ruling parties of China and Russia... bilateral cooperation within our strategic partnership, including on the economy and industrial production. We also discussed international issues — including of course, the conflict in Ukraine," Medvedev recalled.
