Ukraine updates: Russia denounces Zelenskyy's US visit

Moscow said an expected US decision during the visit to deliver Patriot missiles to Kyiv would "deepen" the conflict. Meanwhile, Beijing renewed its call for restraint in Ukraine. DW rounds up the latest.

The Kremlin criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington DC on Wednesday, with Moscow claiming that the trip may backfire on Kyiv.

Zelenskyy is expected to meet with US President Joe Biden and will deliver an address to Congress. It's Zelenskyy's first public trip outside of the country since Russia's war began in February.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said an expected announcement by the White House that the Biden administration would send Patriot missiles to Ukraine would only "deepen" the conflict.

He said delivery of more advanced weapons systems to Kyiv "does not bode well for Ukraine."

Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the Russian Ministry of Defense later on Wednesday, where Putin will lay out how the invasion of Ukraine will proceed.

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Wednesday, December 21:

China urges restraint during Xi-Medvedev meeting

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Deputy Chair of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev in Beijing on Wednesday, with Ukraine topping the agenda.

Chinese state media reported that Xi urged all parties to exercise restraint in the conflict. China and Russia also discussed greater diplomatic and economic cooperation during the visit.

Russia is looking to strengthen its ties with China amid Western blowback over its attacks on Ukraine Image: Yekaterina Shtukina/Sputnik/REUTERS

In a video posted on Telegram, Medvedev called the talks with Xi "useful."

"We discussed cooperation between the two ruling parties of China and Russia... bilateral cooperation within our strategic partnership, including on the economy and industrial production. We also discussed international issues — including of course, the conflict in Ukraine," Medvedev recalled.

Russia: EU not carrying out thorough probe of Nord Stream blasts

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said EU countries are failing to do a proper investigation into explosions at the Nord Stream pipelines in September.

"After the explosions on Nord Stream — which, it appears nobody in the European Union is going to objectively investigate — Russia stopped gas transportation through the northern routes," Lavrov said.

The remarks come after US newspaper The Washington Post reported that there was no conclusive evidence that Moscow was behind the explosions.

The Kremlin has claimed the UK caused the blasts, which London denies. Sweden and Denmark have said the explosions are the result of sabotage but did not name the perpetrator.

Missiles can't stop what Ukrainian people call Magic Night, or St. Nicholas Day. This year, St. Nicholas also headed to Kyiv's train station and took a train to eastern Ukraine. Supported by UNICEF, he aims to bring joy to thousands of children in the war-torn region.

