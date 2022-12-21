  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Benin Bronzes
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
Zelensyy in Bakhmut, Ukraine.
Image: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsUkraine

US to promise Patriot missiles to Ukraine

43 minutes ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet US leader Joe Biden and address Congress in Washington, the White House said. It's Zelenskyy's first overseas trip since Russia invaded his country in February.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LG6w

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is traveling to Washington on Wednesday, to meet with US President Joe Biden and address the US Congress.

This will be his first trip abroad since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. The White House confirmed the trip late on Tuesday.

On Tuesday night, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden looks forward to the visit and that the address to Congress will demonstrate "the strong, bipartisan support for Ukraine."

A US official said Biden and Zelenskyy first discussed the idea of a visit to Washington during their phone call on December 11, and a formal invitation followed three days later. Zelenskyy accepted the invitation on Friday, and the trip was confirmed on Sunday.

Could Patriot air defense systems be a game-changer?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who visited Zelenskyy earlier this year in Kyiv, encouraged lawmakers to be available for Wednesday evening's session."They are fighting for democracy for all of us," she said about Ukrainians.

Military aid for Ukraine

 Zelenskyy's trip includes a visit to the Capitol to meet lawmakers and a meeting with Biden in the White House for an announcement of a fresh package of military aid for Ukraine. This includes advanced Patriot air and missile defense batteries to help defend against Russia's missile attacks.

"President Biden will announce a significant new package of nearly $2 billion of security assistance for Ukraine. It will contain a very important new capability: a Patriot missile battery, which will be a critical asset to defend the Ukrainian people against Russia’s barbaric attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure," the White House statement said.

Russia warned Washington last week against supplying the Patriot system to Ukraine. The US has already supplied Kyiv with HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and NASAMS ground-based air defense systems, among other military aid.

This trip comes soon before  US lawmakers are set to vote on a year-end spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine

Zelenskyy is traveling abroad after a trip to the city of Bakhmut, which he called the hottest spot on the 1,300 km frontline of the conflict.

There, he spoke to Ukrainian troops and commended their "courage, resilience and strength."

Both Washington and Kyiv have said they do not expect a resolution to the war in the near future. 

Soldiers in Bakhmut handed Zelenskyy a Ukrainian flag with their signatures on it, showed video footage released on Ukrinform TV. 

"We will turn it over to the Congress and to the US president from the guys," Zelenskiy said in the video.

"We are grateful for the support. But it's not enough," he added.

Kyiv says it needs Western help to strengthen its air defences as Russian strikes have repeatedly cut electricity and water supplies in Ukrainian winter temperatures.
 

tg/sms (AP, Reuters, DPA, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awards a Ukrainian service member in the frontline town of Bakhmut

Zelenskyy hails soldiers on frontline

Zelenskyy hails soldiers on frontline

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has paid a visit to frontline troops. Just days before the war with Russia enters a 10th month, Zelenskyy praised Ukraine's defenders. Meanwhile, fears are mounting that the war could expand to another country: Moldova.
Conflicts9 hours ago02:07 min
www.whitehouse.gov
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Zelensyy in Bakhmut, Ukraine.

US to promise Patriot missiles to Ukraine

Politics43 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa holds his hands in the arm in victory

South Africa's Ramaphosa clears way for second term

South Africa's Ramaphosa clears way for second term

Politics17 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A paramedic dressed in blue responds to a medical emergency

In Pakistan, all-female paramedic team is saving lives

In Pakistan, all-female paramedic team is saving lives

SocietyDecember 19, 202202:02 min
More from Asia

Germany

A man bends over with his back towards a howitzer as it fires

Ukraine war: How much does Germany spend on help?

Ukraine war: How much does Germany spend on help?

Politics21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

St. Nicholas waves from a train in Kyiv

St. Nicholas brings Christmas magic to eastern Ukraine

St. Nicholas brings Christmas magic to eastern Ukraine

Conflicts15 hours ago02:11 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Hamid Ghare Hassanlou and his wife are seen in a photo on a computer screen

Iranian family torn apart by protest crackdown

Iranian family torn apart by protest crackdown

Conflicts15 hours ago03:29 min
More from Middle East

North America

Immigrants cross the Rio Grande to seek asylum in El Paso

Migrant crisis: State of emergency in the border city of El Paso

Migrant crisis: State of emergency in the border city of El Paso

Migration21 hours ago7 images
More from North America

Latin America

Argentinien Weltmeister erreichen Buenos Aires

Argentina's World Cup winners get triumphant welcome home

Argentina's World Cup winners get triumphant welcome home

Soccer19 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage