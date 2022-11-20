Ukraine updates: Nuclear plant rocked by 'explosions'
27 minutes ago
The UN nuclear watchdog said blasts on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant were apparently caused by shelling. It called for the establishment of a demilitarized zone around the plant. DW has the latest.
It said Ukraine "does not stop its provocations aiming at creating the threat of a man-made catastrophe at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant."
In turn, Ukraine's nuclear energy firm Energoatom blamed the Russian military for the shelling.
The Zaporizhzhia plant, which Russia occupied shortly after its invasion of Ukraine, has since come under repeated shelling, with both Kyiv and Moscow accusing each other of attacks and risking a nuclear accident.
The facility, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, provided about a fifth of Ukraine's electricity before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, and has been forced to operate on back-up generators a number of times.
Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Sunday, November 20:
"To help Ukrainian society function as humanely as possible in parallel with the war, Ukraine must be supported not only militarily and politically, but also with humanitarian aid," said Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu.
Private donors in the Baltic nation have also raised funds to buy 13 power generators for Ukraine, which is experiencing wide-ranging blackouts due to Russian strikes on critical infrastructure. The power generators will be supplied by the Estonian branch of the Lion's Club.
The generators will specifically be sent to schools and children's groups working in emergency shelters, Estonian media reported.
More on the war in Ukraine
Berlin is one of the German cities that has taken in the most refugees from Ukraine. But the German capital is running out of room, and now plans on adding 10,000 beds to emergency shelters in hangars and tents.
Ukrainians who fled the Russian-occupied city of Kherson have made an emotional journey back home one week after its liberation. The first train from Kyiv was welcomed in Kherson with cheers and tearful reunions.
rs, lo/ kb (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)
Skepticism lingers in Ukrainian town liberated from Russians