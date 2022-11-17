  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
G20 (Group of 20)
FIFA World Cup
A Polish army truck drives towards the place where a missile struck, killing two people in a farmland at the Polish village of Przewodow
The UN political and peacebuilding affairs chief says the missile strike in Poland was a "frightening reminder of the absolute need to prevent any further escalation."Image: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo/picture alliance
PoliticsPoland

West clashes with Russia at UN over Poland blast

24 minutes ago

The United Nations' political affairs chief has called Russia's attack on Ukraine the "most intense bombardment." She also warned the world of a "catastrophic spillover."

https://p.dw.com/p/4JdLJ

The US and its Western allies clashed with Russia over responsibility for the Poland missile attack at the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a missilehit a Polish village near the border of Ukraine, killing two people. The same day, dozens of Russian missiles struck the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other cities, hitting critical infrastructure and knocking out power.

UN political and peacebuilding affairs chief, Rosemary DiCarlo, told the council that the incident was a "frightening reminder of the absolute need to prevent any further escalation."

Rosemary DiCarlo speaks at the UN security council.
UN's political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo warned the world of a "catastrophic spillover."Image: Loey Felipe/UN Photo/Xinhua/picture alliance

US blames Russia: 'Needless invasion of Ukraine'

While countries still await a conclusive report on who fired the missile, Poland and NATO attributed the strike to a stray missile fired by Ukrainian air defenses . Nevertheless they placed the ultimate blame on Moscow for putting Kyiv in a position where it had to defend itself against the Russian missile strike.

"Those innocent people would not have been killed if there had been no Russian war against Ukraine.'' said Poland's UN Ambassador Krzysztof Szczerski to the council.

NATO says no sign missile that hit Poland was deliberate

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that even though the facts of the incident remain unclear, it was Russia's "needless invasion of Ukraine" that caused this tragedy.

Meanwhile, Russia's UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya accused Ukraine and Poland of trying to provoke a direct conflict between Russia and NATO. Nebenzya said that Russia's "special military operation" would not have been necessary if the 2014 Minsk agreement had been fulfilled.

He blamed the West for not encouraging Kyiv to strive for peace and instead fueled its "feverish fantasies about the possibility of victory over Russia, for the sake of which the Zelenskyy regime is senselessly throwing tens of thousands of its soldiers into the meat grinder.''

Holding the West accountable, he said that there would have been no military action if the West had not "interfered" and supplied Ukraine with "weapons and ammunition."

Russian ambassador blames the West for missile attack

Referring to the missile attack in Ukraine, Russia's Nebenzya once again accused the West of cornering Russia and forcing it to attack Ukraine.

"If you reacted to the terrorist actions of the Ukrainian special forces against Russia, we would not be forced to conduct precision strikes on infrastructure." he said.

Britain's UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward called Russia's attack on Tuesday an "inhumane assault on civilians across Ukraine."

Missiles landing in Poland no coincidence: Olexander Scherba, former Ukrainian Ambassador

She strongly disagreed with Nebenzya, pointed to Russia's withdrawal from the city of Kherson and said that "Ukraine will prevail in the face of Russia's aggression."

The US' Thomas-Greenfield also called the missile attack on Ukraine a "deliberate tactic" by Putin. "He seems to have decided that if he can't seize Ukraine by force, he will try to freeze the country into submission," she said.

The UN representatives of China and India again called for an end to the violence.

Firefighters in Kyiv work to put out a fire after a Russian missile struck a building.
Russian missiles struck the Ukraine, hitting critical infrastructure and knocking out power.Image: Oleksandr Gusev/REUTERS

UN political affairs chief: 'No end in sight'

UN's DiCarlo called the missile attack on Ukraine the "most intense bombardment" since the beginning of Moscow's invasion.  She reiterated that attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited under international law.

She also observed that there is "no end in sight to the war" and warned the world that the "risks of potentially catastrophic spillover remain all too real."

ns/aw (AP, dpa)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

Midterm election: Republicans win US House majority

Politics5 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A crowd gathers around four nooses

Use of death penalty declines in Africa

Use of death penalty declines in Africa

Law and Justice12 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

a Qatari football player, wearing a brown sweater walking past a security staff.

Qatar banks on Pakistani troops for World Cup 2022 security

Qatar banks on Pakistani troops for World Cup 2022 security

Sports13 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Berlin election 2021

Berlin state elections declared void

Berlin state elections declared void

Politics18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Debris from the MH17 crash

MH17 trial: What you need to know

MH17 trial: What you need to know

Crime13 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Katar WM Stadion Lusail Stadium

Fact check: How many people died for the Qatar World Cup?

Fact check: How many people died for the Qatar World Cup?

Sports17 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Moon in the night sky

Artemis I launch paves way for moon settlement

Artemis I launch paves way for moon settlement

Science20 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

The sun sets as smoke from illegal fires an area of Amazon rainforest lingers

Lula insists 'Brazil is back' at UN climate summit

Lula insists 'Brazil is back' at UN climate summit

Nature and Environment20 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage