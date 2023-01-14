Ukraine updates: New missile attack reported in Kyiv

Ukrainian officials have reported explosions in Kyiv for the first time since New Year's Eve. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian minister has said Zelenskyy plans on visiting the UN headquarters. DW has the latest.

Explosions rang out once again across the Ukrainian capital on Saturday morning before being joined by the sound of air raid sirens.

The deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said that critical infrastructure in the city had been targeted by a Russian missile attack, while mayor Vitaliy Klitschko wrote on Telegram that "explosions were heard in Dniprovskyi district."

"Stay in shelters!" Klitschko added.

Officials said that at least one infrastructure location was hit, without specifying where. Emergency services were deployed to the scene.

Tymoshenko also said that a residential building on the outskirts of Kyiv was hit. No casualties have been reported from the strikes.

The governor of Ukraine's second city Kharkiv reported two missile strikes on the city's industrial district earlier on Saturday. There were also no reports of casualties.

Kyiv has not been attacked since New Year's Eve.

Here are other updates concerning the war in Ukraine on January 14:

Zelenskyy hopes to visit UN on anniversary of invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is hopeful that he can join a high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly on the eve of the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova told the Associated Press.

"Our president would want to come, he has a will or intention to come," she said, "but it's still a question if there will be a security situation that will allow him to come.''

Zelenskyy made his first trip outside of Ukraine since the beginning of the war in late December to talk to members of the US Congress in Washington DC.

Ukraine's UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya has said that a meeting of the 163 members of the General Assembly is already planned for February 23, to be followed by a ministerial meeting of members of the Security Council on February 24.

ab/wmr (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)