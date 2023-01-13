Ukraine updates: Russia claims control of Soledar

After days of heavy fighting in Soledar, Russia's Defense Ministry has now said it has captured the eastern Ukrainian town — although Kyiv has not yet confirmed. DW has the latest.

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Friday that its forces had taken control of the Ukrainian salt-mining town of Soledar in Donetsk region on Thursday, state media reported.

It added that Russia's capture of the town would allow its troops to cut off Ukrainian forces from the nearby, much larger town of Bakhmut.

The Kremlin has made capturing the industrial Donetsk region its primary objective after nearly one year of fighting, having been forced to abandon more ambitious goals like seizing the capital, Kyiv, and ousting Ukraine's government.

Ukrainian officials have not yet confirmed that Russian troops have taken control of Soledar.

This is a developing situation and will be updated.

Aerial footage of Soledar shows the extend of destruction in Soledar Image: Maxar Technologies/dpa

Here are other updates concerning the war in Ukraine on January 13:

Germany has not received Leopard tank delivery requests from Poland, Finland

The German government has not received an official request from Poland or Finland to supply the Leopard main battle tank to Ukraine, a German government spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said there are no concerns that Poland will deliver the Leopard tank to Ukraine without Germany's permission, which would be in violation of re-export rules.

Polish President Andrzej Duda has said on Wednesday that his country would send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine if there was a larger coalition of countries doing so, while Germany has said it has no plans to send any.

On Thursday, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto has also said that Finland could donate a small number of German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine if a wider group of European nations also decided to do so.

France seeks to deliver tanks in two months

France is hoping to deliver AMX 10-RC light combat tanks to Ukraine within the next two months, French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu said in a statement on Friday.

The statement contained a summary of a phone conversation he had on Thursday with his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, in which France also reiterated its general support for Ukraine.

France announced last week it will send light combat tanks to Ukraine. Following France's announcement, Germany and the US said they would send armored vehicles.

The US will provide Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, while Germany is to supply Marder infantry fighting vehicles, the two nations said.

AMX-10 is an armored reconnaissance vehicle with a high level of mobility, with a carrying capacity of four crew.

Tanks for Ukraine: Pressure is mounting on Germany

NATO to relocate reconnaissance planes closer to Ukraine

The trans-Atlantic security alliance is relocating several of its surveillance planes currently stationed in Germany to Romania, where they will be in closer proximity to Russia's war against Ukraine.

The Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) surveillance planes are scheduled to arrive in Bucharest on Tuesday "to support the alliance's reinforced presence in the region and monitor Russian military activity," NATO said in a statement.

The AWACS planes, which are usually based near Aachen in western Germany, will be stationed at the Romanian Air Force base at Otopeni near Bucharest, some 200 kilometers (124 miles) from the EU and NATO country's eastern border with Ukraine, and remain there for several weeks.

"As Russia's illegal war in Ukraine continues to threaten peace and security in Europe, there must be no doubt about NATO's resolve to protect and defend every inch of allied territory," said NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu.

Ukraine resisting 'high intensity' offensive in Soledar

Ukraine said it was resisting a "high intensity" Russian offensive in Soledar, a town in the eastern Donetsk region where Kyiv has claimed Moscow was deploying more troops.

"It was hot overnight in Soledar. Hostilities continued. The enemy relocated almost all of its main forces to the Donetsk front and is maintaining a high intensity offensive," said Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar, adding this was a "difficult phase of the war."

The Russian mercenary group Wagner claims to have spearheaded the offensive for a salt mining town Soledar and announced earlier this week that their forces were controlling Soledar. But both the Kremlin and the Russian Defense Ministry earlier this week urged caution and said fighting in Soledar was still ongoing.

Meanwhile, the US-based Institute for the Study of War, a military observation group, said in an analytical note that Russian forces had likely captured Soledar on Wednesday.

Soledar: Fate of contested town unclear

Russia: Military drills with Belarus designed to deter escalation

In an interview with state media, Russian Foreign Ministry official Aleksey Polishchuk said that a flurry of joint military drills between Russia and its close ally Belarus was designed to deter "potential opponents from escalation and provocations."

He also warned that Belarus may join the Ukraine conflict if it or Russia were invaded. "From a legal point of view, the use of military force by the Kyiv regime or the invasion of the territory of Belarus or Russia by the armed forces of Ukraine are sufficient grounds for a collective response," Polishchuk told the TASS news agency.

Russia used Belarus as a springboard to invade Ukraine in February 2022, and the October deployment of a joint troop group to Belarus raised fears in Kyiv that Russia could be preparing to launch a new offensive from its northern neighbor this year.

Putin ally suggests confiscating property of Russian war critics

A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested confiscating property and assets of Russians who discredit the country's armed forces and oppose the war in Ukraine.

Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Russian Duma, said current measures, such as fines for those who speak out against what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, were not strict enough.

Human Rights Watch in its annual report praised the international response to the war in Ukraine, adding that it also exposed the "double standards" of most EU countries.

