Ukraine updates: Fighting around Bakhmut 'extremely tense'
2 hours ago
Russian forces have intensified their attack around the Ukrainian town, Kyiv said. Meanwhile, the top US diplomat is visiting Central Asia in a bid to boost Washington's influence in the region. DW rounds up the latest.
"Despite significant losses, the enemy threw in the most prepared assault units of Wagner, who are trying to break through the defenses of our troops and surround the city," Syrskyi was quoted as saying on Ukraine's Media Military Center Telegram messaging platform.
Capturing it would open the way for Russia to control urban centers in the eastern Ukrainian Donetsk region, and would represent the first major win for Moscow in months.
Ukraine's general staff said Russia intensified its forces in Bakhmut and was shelling settlements around the city.
"The enemy is constantly destroying everything that can be used to protect our positions for fortification and defence. Our soldiers defending the area around Bakhmut are true heroes," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening video address.
Russia mounts repeated attacks around Bakhmut
Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war in Ukraine on Tuesday, February 28:
Blinken on Central Asia trip
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kazakhstan for a Central Asia trip following the first anniversary of Russia's war in Ukraine.
During a meeting with his Kazakh counterpart, Blinken vowed US support for the country's independence.
"As you know well, the United States strongly supports Kazakhstan's sovereignty, its independence, its territorial integrity," Blinken said.
"Sometimes we just say those words and they actually have no meaning. And of course, in this particular time, they have even more resonance than usual," he added, referring to Russia's assault on Ukraine.
