Police officer inspects remains of a Russian cruise missile shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces in Kyiv, Ukraine
Falling debris from destroyed Russian cruise missiles damaged areas of Kyiv on ThursdayImage: Valentyn Ogirenko/REUTERS
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: Falling missile debris causes fires in Kyiv

2 hours ago

Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine and explosions were reported in the capital, days after air defenses largely repelled a Russian missile attack. Follow DW for the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RWzI

The Ukrainian military on Thursday reported explosions in the capital, Kyiv, and in central and southern Ukraine, after air raid sirens sounded across the country.

Kyiv residents were asked to remain in shelters while warnings were issued for other regions, including Zhytomyr west of the capital and Kirovohrad, Cherkasy and Dnipropetrovsk in central Ukraine.

"According to preliminary information, the fall of debris was recorded in the Darnytskyi district of the capital. Data on victims and destruction are currently being verified," Serhii Popko, head of Kyiv's civil and military administration, wrote on Telegram.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said there were no immediate reports of casualties after falling debris caused a fire in a garage facility in Darnytskyi. He warned people to remain in shelters.

The military also reported "cruise missile" attacks in the central Ukrainian region of Vinnytsia.

Later on Thursday, officials in the southern city of Odesa said one person had been killed by a Russian missile strike on an industrial facility.

Two more people were injured in the Odesa attack, military administration spokesman Serhiy Bratchuk posted on Telegram.

Thursday's explosions came after Russia launched what Ukrainian officials described as an "exceptional" attack that included hypersonic missiles. Ukrainian air defenses largely repelled that missile attack on Tuesday

Since late April, Russia has launched a flurry of attacks, often targeting Kyiv, after a weekslong hiatus.

Police officer inspects remains of a Russian cruise missile shot down by Air Defense Forces in Kyiv amid Russia's attack on Ukraine
Authorities in Kyiv inspected the remains of missiles from the latest Russian strike on the Ukrainian capitalImage: Valentyn Ogirenko/REUTERS

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, May 18:

Top EU diplomat asks for 3.5 billion for Ukraine aid: report

Josep Borrell, the European Union's foreign policy chief, has proposed adding 3.5 billion euros ($3.85 billion) to a fund used to finance military aid for Ukraine, Reuters news agency reported citing EU sources.

According to the report, Borrell asked EU governments to raise the financial ceiling on the European Peace Facility (EPF), a fund that has already allocated some 4.6 billion euros in military aid for Ukraine.

First established in 2021, the EPF was the EU's fund intended to help developing countries buy military equipment. It was later used to get arms to Ukraine after Russia's full-scale invasion started last year.

"We have to top up," Reuters quoted the EU official as saying. "The gist of the European Peace Facility... has a universal character. It was not conceived by Ukraine. It was conceived for any conflict that the European Union could deal with." 

Public support for funding arms for Ukraine drops in US

G7 leaders to discuss tighter Russia sanctions

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries are due to arrive in Hiroshima, Japan, ahead of a 3-day summit. 

Tighter sanctions on Russia top their agenda.

"There will be discussions about the state of play on the battlefield," said US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, adding that leaders would focus on further deterring Russia off the battlefield with tighter sanctions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to address the summit, which formally kicks off on Friday, by video link.

More DW coverage on Russia's war in Ukraine 

Telegram use has skyrocketed in Ukraine since the beginning of the war. But the largely unregulated platform comes with pitfalls, a recent study finds.

For months, Ukraine has been planning a counteroffensive to push the Russian invaders further back. International aid and military sophistication could be key to a successful counteroffensive. 

How's the Ukrainian counteroffensive going?

jsi, fb/sms (AFP, Reuters)

A man and a woman stand in the remains of their bombed-out apartment

Ukraine's Nikopol: 'We're being shot at day and night'

Conflicts1 hour ago
