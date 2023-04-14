Ukraine updates: EU sanctions Russia's Wagner group

The mercenary group has been targeted over its involvement in the war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Germany's foreign minister is expected to discuss Russia's invasion on her inaugural trip to China. DW has the latest.

The European Union has added Russia's Wagner mercenary group to its sanctions list for "actively participating in the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine."

Wagner, which is leading Moscow's battle to try to capture the Ukrainian towns of Bakhmut and Soledar, had already been placed on another EU sanctions list in February for violating human rights and "destabilizing" countries in Africa.

The European Council, representing the 27 EU member states, said the new sanctions listing "completes" the previous one.

Wagner, it said, was added to the list "for actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine."

A Russian NGO and a Wagner deserter have alleged that Wagner fighters were responsible for a purported beheading of a Ukrainian prisoner of war. An apparent video of the act has drawn condemnation from Ukraine and UN officials.

Russia said it has opened a probe into the footage.

The EU has adopted 10 successive sanctions packages against Russia in the past year over its invasion of Ukraine.

International outrage over apparent beheading video To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, April 14:

Baerbock holds talks in China on Russia and Taiwan

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is expected to discuss Russia in talks with Chinese officials during the second day of her trip to China.

She headed to Beijing for strategic talks on Friday after visiting a German electrical mobility company based in the north-eastern port city of Tianjin with her Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang.

She was expected to attend talks at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse as part of the German-Chinese Strategic Dialogue.

Given China's support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and tensions with the West over Taiwan's status, the political talks are being seen as the most difficult part of Baerbock's visit.

dh/nm (dpa, AP, AFP, Reuters)