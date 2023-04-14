Ukraine updates: EU sanctions Russia's Wagner group
22 minutes ago
The mercenary group has been targeted over its involvement in the war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Germany's foreign minister is expected to discuss Russia's invasion on her inaugural trip to China. DW has the latest.
Wagner, which is leading Moscow's battle to try to capture the Ukrainian towns of Bakhmut and Soledar, had already been placed on another EU sanctions list in February for violating human rights and "destabilizing" countries in Africa.
The European Council, representing the 27 EU member states, said the new sanctions listing "completes" the previous one.
Wagner, it said, was added to the list "for actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine."
A Russian NGO and a Wagner deserter have alleged that Wagner fighters were responsible for a purported beheading of a Ukrainian prisoner of war. An apparent video of the act has drawn condemnation from Ukraine and UN officials.