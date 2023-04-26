Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that his conversation with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping was "long and meaningful." Pictured is an archive photo of Zelenskyy at a NATO press briefing.Image: Alina Yarysh/File Photo/REUTERS
Ukraine updates: China wants peace talks, Xi tells Zelenskyy

China said that it would send representatives to Ukraine and hold talks with all parties. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the conversation with his Chinese counterpart "long and meaningful."
Chinese President Xi Jinping told Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that China has "always stood on the side of peace" during a Wednesday phone call.
The Chinese leader said that his call with Zelenskyy showed China's "objective" and "impartial" position on international affairs. Xi said that Beijing will send special representatives to Ukraine and hold talks with all parties to the conflict.
Xi said China "will neither watch the fire from the other side, nor add fuel to the fire, let alone take advantage of the crisis to profit". He told Zelenskyy that negotiations were the only "way out" of the conflict.
Zelenskyy called the talks with his Chinese counterpart "long and meaningful."
"I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine's ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations," he tweeted.
Zelenskyy announced that Pavel Ryabikin would be Ukraine's new ambassador to China following the call. The newly-appointed envoy previously headed the ministry of strategic industries of Ukraine.
Ukraine has not had an ambassador to China since February 2021.
Meanwhile, the White House welcomed the phone call between Zelenskyy and Xi, but said it was too soon to tell whether it would lead to a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. France said it "encourages all dialogue" that can "contribute to a resolution of the conflict" that is "in line with the fundamental interests of Kyiv" and international law.
Will China rescue Russia's economy?
Here are some of the other headlines concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, April 26:
Czechs put Russian Patriarch Kirill on sanctions list over Ukraine
The Czech government has made the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, the first person on its national sanctions list due to his support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said.
Kirill was listed by his civil name of Vladimir Mikhailovich Gundyayev on the sanctions roster, which is posted on the Foreign Ministry's website.
His inclusion means he is barred from entry to the Czech Republic, a European Union and NATO member country, and banned from any financial transactions with Czechs.
"His frequent public remarks supporting the war in Ukraine, justifying atrocities committed by Russian troops there, those are all clear evidence that can be publicly found," Lipavsky told a televised news conference.
Patriarch Kirill is a close ally of President Vladimir Putin and has strongly backed the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in which tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions driven from their homes.
Italy's Meloni urges quick start of Ukraine's EU entry talks
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni urged European allies to accelerate Ukraine's European Union membership bid, as Rome hosted a bilateral conference on the war-torn country's reconstruction, which was attended by hundreds of Italian and Ukrainian businesses.
"The future of Ukraine must include an always wider capacity of integrating with the European dynamics and institutions," Meloni said, in joint statements with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on the sidelines of the conference.
"The smartest way to thank Ukrainians for what they are doing is to accelerate their chance of being part of the European institutions. We need to acknowledge Kyiv's enormous efforts to reform its system and bring it closer to targets required by the EU Commission," Meloni added, urging a quick start of negotiations needed to grant Ukraine full EU membership.
Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said the conference attracted over a thousand companies, including hundreds from Ukraine. He stressed that the Italian initiative was part of a wider process, as both Germany and France already held their own bilateral conferences with Ukrainian firms in October and December, respectively, while G7 countries launched a Donor Coordination Platform in February.
Kuleba says NATO lacks 'political will' for Ukraine to join alliance
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has accused NATO of lacking the "political will" to allow his country to join the defense alliance quickly.
"Everything is possible when there is political will," he said in an interview with US broadcaster CNN. The diplomat referred to the recent accession of Finland, which he said was unimaginable not long ago.
"As long as Ukraine remains outside NATO, there will be a risk of repeated Russian aggression against Ukraine," Kuleba underlined.
In an article published by Foreign Affairs, Kuleba called on NATO members to "stop making excuses and start the process." He recalled the 2008 NATO summit in Bucharest, at which Ukraine had already been granted the prospect of membership.
At the upcoming NATO summit in Lithuania's capital Vilnius in July, Kiev expects concrete membership commitments from the military alliance.