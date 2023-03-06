Ukraine updates: Bakhmut not likely decisive — Pentagon boss

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said the battle for Bakhmut is unlikely to "change the tide of the war." Ukrainian forces are said to be in a "painful and difficult" battle in the Donbas. DW rounds up the latest.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said that Russia taking control of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut would not mean that Ukraine was losing in the broader conflict.

Austin said the city was of more emblematic than practical value to Russia when it came to winning the war.

"I think it is more of a symbolic value than it is strategic and operational value," Austin told reporters while visiting Jordan.

"The fall of Bakhmut won't necessarily mean that the Russians have changed the tide of this fight," Austin added.

The Russian mercenary group Wagner has been at the forefront of Moscow's effort to capture Bakhmut.

Although the fight for the salt-mining city is one of the bloodiest of the war, analysts say that its capture would be of little additional strategic advantage in Donbas for Russia.

The Donbas region is made up of Donetsk and Luhansk, which Russia claims to have annexed despite never fully having controlled it.

The US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has issued a warning that Ukrainian supply routes to Bakhmut are narrowing.

"The Russians may have intended to encircle Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut, but the Ukrainian command has signaled that it will likely withdraw rather than risk an encirclement," the report said.

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war in Ukraine on Monday, March 6:

Zelenskyy pays tribute to troops in Donbas

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid his tributes to the troops in combat with the Russian forces in the eastern Donbas region and called the battle "painful and difficult."

"I would like to pay special tribute to the bravery, strength and resilience of the soldiers fighting in the Donbas," Zelenskyy said, adding "this is one of the hardest battles. Painful and difficult."

Zelenskyy's tribute came after Ukraine's general staff reported that Ukrainian forces had pushed back "more than 130 enemy attacks" the previous day.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine's troops "repelled assaults, destroyed the occupier, undermined enemy positions and logistics, and protected our borders and cities."

The fierce battle for Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Leading German Social Democrats visit Kyiv

Party chief Lars Klingbeil and his colleague Rolf Mützenich, two high-ranking politicians from Germany's co-governing center-left Social Democrats (SPD), traveled to Kyiv by train early on Monday.

They are scheduled to meet with parliament representatives and hold a series of talks with government officials. However, the exact schedule was not published due to security concerns.

The SPD has been criticized for shortcomings in dealing with Russia prior to the invasion of Ukraine. Critics say the party misjudged Russian President Vladimir Putin by advocating for greater cooperation with Russia in a bid to create more stability in Europe. This, in consequence, led to Germany's energy dependence on Russia, among other things.

Klingbeil and Mützenich have publicly acknowledged mistakes on the side of the SPD. The party is set to rework its position on Russia at a party conference in December.

Russia's defense minister visits Mariupol

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has visited the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, the ministry said on Monday. The Black Sea port suffered large-scale destruction during a lengthy siege by Russian forces in 2022.

During his visit, Shoigu inspected the progress of construction brigades in Mariupol. He was also informed on the laying of water pipelines from the Rostov region of southern Russia to the Donetsk region, the ministry said.

This is the second time Shoigu has visited the partially-occupied region in just a few days.

Wagner chief warns of Bakhmut retreat

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Russian mercenary force Wagner, has warned that the group's position in Bakhmut will be at risk unless they receive ammunition.

In a video released over the weekend, he said that if his troops are compelled to retreat from the city in eastern Ukraine then the entire front "will collapse."

"The situation will not be sweet for all military formations protecting Russian interests," he said.

The video was released on a Telegram channel that associates itself with the Wagner group. It was not published on Prigozhin's usual press service channel.

On Friday, Prigozhin had said that his troops had "practically surrounded Bakhmut," but on Sunday he said that the ammunition that was promised by Moscow in February has not been shipped yet.

"For now, we are trying to figure out the reason: is it just ordinary bureaucracy or a betrayal," Prigozhin said.

EU: 'No evidence' suggests China will send arms to Russia

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said there is "no evidence so far" suggesting that China is considering sending weapons to Russia.

In February 2022, shortly before Russia had launched its invasion of Ukraine, China and Russia had declared a "no limits" partnership.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last month Washington had information suggesting China could provide "lethal support" to Russia. Beijing has rejected the claim.

Von der Leyen said that Russia and China's relationship is under the European Union's close watch.

Olaf Scholz warns China of 'consequences' over arms supply to Russia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said there would be "consequences" if China supplies weapons to Russia for Moscow's war in Ukraine.

The comment from Scholz came in an interview with US broadcaster CNN, two days after he met US President Joe Biden in Washington.

Answering a question on probable sanctions if China helps Russia, he said, "I think it would have consequences, but we are now in a stage where we are making clear that this should not happen, and I'm relatively optimistic that we will be successful with our request in this case, but we will have to look at (it) and we have to be very, very cautious."

Before visiting the US, Scholz had urged China to refrain from sending weapons and instead persuade Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine.

