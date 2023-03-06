  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Turkey-Syria earthquakes
The screen of a computer that has been hacked
In ransomware attacks, hackers lock up a victim's data and demand large fees to return itImage: Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa/picture alliance
CrimeGermany

German police lift lid on worldwide cyber blackmail gang

33 minutes ago

The international investigation involving the FBI and Europol has revealed details of an international cybercrime gang accused of blackmailing major firms and institutions.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OJ23

Police in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) on Monday shared details of an international network of "highly professional" hackers involved in ransomware attacks.

The group allegedly targeted hundreds of companies, institutions or private individuals, with dozens of victims in Germany alone — including a major hospital and local authority.

What did police reveal about the gang?

Investigators identified at least 601 victims internationally, 37 of which were in Germany, NRW state police cybercrime department head Dirk Kunze said on Monday.

Kunze said the hacker group was a "shadow economy that operates according to supply and demand." He said it had already emerged in 2010 and had started with using extortion software in the gaming scene.

In 2021, the network was said to have attacked, among others, the Düsseldorf University Hospital. A woman who needed urgent treatment at the hospital died after she had to be taken to another city for treatment.

It also targeted the Funke media group and the Anhalt-Bitterfeld district in Saxony-Anhalt, which subsequently declared a disaster situation

German police led the investigation, working alongside the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, Europol, and police in the Netherlands and Ukraine.

Europol said victims in the United States alone had paid out at least €40 million ($42.5 million) to the gang between May 2019 and March 2021.

The group was said to have specialized in "big game hunting" and ran a professional recruitment operation that asked applicants to submit references about their past cybercrimes.

 The investigation identified eleven people — men and women—  for their alleged involvement in the group.

Officers searched buildings in Germany and Ukraine in late February, with police seizing evidence and detaining suspected participants for questioning.

How can hackers infiltrate systems?

Kunze said arrest warrants remained outstanding for three suspects — two of them Russian —who were beyond the reach of European law enforcement. 

Ransomware is a form of malicious software that criminal gangs use to encrypt data, offering the victim a key to access it again in return for payments.

rc/rt (dpa, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Man, rubble of Habib Najjar mosque destroyed during devastating earthquake in Antakya

Tallying Turkey-Syria earthquake devastation, a month on

Politics19 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Ugandans take part in Pride celebrations in Entebbe, Uganda

Uganda's Anglican bishops row over same-sex blessing

Uganda's Anglican bishops row over same-sex blessing

ReligionMarch 5, 202303:17 min
More from Africa

Asia

A medical store in Islamabad

Pakistan: Drug firms face shutdown amid economic crisis

Pakistan: Drug firms face shutdown amid economic crisis

BusinessMarch 5, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Matthijs de Ligt (left) celebrates his goal

Bundesliga title race is real, but Bayern still favorites

Bundesliga title race is real, but Bayern still favorites

SoccerMarch 4, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A worker in a Ukrainian metals plant cautiously approaches a ladle discharging molten metal.

Behind the front lines, Ukrainian businesses adapt to war

Behind the front lines, Ukrainian businesses adapt to war

Conflicts5 hours ago03:42 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Technicians work at the Arak heavy water reactor's secondary circuit, as seen from above

Iran agrees to more access for IAEA inspectors

Iran agrees to more access for IAEA inspectors

PoliticsMarch 5, 202302:03 min
More from Middle East

North America

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Biden speak in the White House Oval Office

Biden thanks Scholz for 'profound' German support on Ukraine

Biden thanks Scholz for 'profound' German support on Ukraine

PoliticsMarch 4, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A new apartment building is constructed amid jungle along the coast of Honduras

Prospera tests 'private city' plan in Honduras

Prospera tests 'private city' plan in Honduras

GlobalizationMarch 4, 202306:38 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage