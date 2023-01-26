  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Artificial intelligence
Global food security
Two hands seen typing on keyboard with numbers and graphs in the background and a blue filter overlay
US and German authorities say they have shut down the website of the Hive group responsible for thousands of cyberattacksImage: Klaus Ohlenschläger/picture alliance
CrimeGermany

US, German authorities block 'Hive' ransomware website

42 minutes ago

German prosecutors said the group was responsible for more than 1,500 cyberattacks. The US Justice Department said the seizure had thwarted over $130 million in ransom demands.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MkpB

An international operation against cybercrime has blocked a website operated on the darknet by the Hive ransomware gang, German prosecutors and the US Justice Department said on Thursday.

Prosecutors in the southwestern city of Stuttgart said Hive was responsible for more than 1,500 cyberattacks against companies, 70 of them being in Germany.

What did the US Justice Department say?

"Last night, the Justice Department dismantled an international ransomware network responsible for extorting and attempting to extort hundreds of millions of dollars from victims in the United States and around the world," US Attorney General Merrick Garland said, adding that the department had worked with German and Dutch law enforcement to shut down the website.

The Justice Department said that the seizure had thwarted over  $130 million (€120 million) in Hive-related ransom demands.

"We hacked the hackers," US Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said.

Garland said that the FBI had disrupted a ransomware attack on a Louisiana hospital and a Texas school district, preventing the attempted extortion of millions of dollars. The Justice Department said that it had recovered over 300 decryption keys since infiltrating Hive's network in July 2022.

US authorities did not give details on who is behind Hive, saying that investigations are ongoing.

The top-left corner of a German-language keyboard lit up over a black background
Hive and its clients would break into and lock IT systems and subsequently demand ransomImage: Sebastian Gollnow/dpa/picture alliance

What is the Hive ransomware group?

Clients of the Hive group would use its software and services to break into and lock IT systems and then demand payment, often in cryptocurrency, to unlock them. Hive and clients would then share the profits from the ransom.

A US government advisory in 2022 said that Hive had received approximately $100 million in ransom payments. The gang targeted a wide range of businesses and critical infrastructure sectors, "especially" health care and public health, the advisory said.

If victims refused to pay, Hive would publish confidential documents on the internet.

US cybersecurity advisers said victims of the group included India's Tata Power, German retail giant Media Markt, Costa Rica's public health service, Indonesian state oil and gas company Pertamina and multiple US hospitals.

sdi/nm (Reuters, AP, AFP)

How Bitcoins get stolen and how you can keep yours safe

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Leopard 2 tank seen among dust cloud

Ukraine updates: German tanks to arrive in mid-spring

Conflicts10 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Players from Mali stand for their national anthem with their hands around the waist of their neighbor

Sexual abuse: How FIBA fail to protect Malian athletes

Sexual abuse: How FIBA fail to protect Malian athletes

Sports3 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A woman holds a child, as two older children and man looking at his smartphone walk nearby

Can China's young generation reverse population decline?

Can China's young generation reverse population decline?

Society4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Building site in Berlin

Ukraine war, inflation accelerate Germany's housing crisis

Ukraine war, inflation accelerate Germany's housing crisis

Society3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A picture showing the start of production in a new car body plant of the Slovak division of Volkswagen in Bratislava

Slovakia's auto industry faces painful EV transition

Slovakia's auto industry faces painful EV transition

BusinessJanuary 25, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

BG Ärzte im Nahen Osten l Ägypten, Krankenwagen mit Opfern des russischen Verkehrsflugzeugs A321

Is violence driving doctors in Middle East to emigrate?

Is violence driving doctors in Middle East to emigrate?

HealthJanuary 25, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A resident keeps watch on Fredonia Drive in Studio City, Calif., where a mudslide is blocking the road

Flooded California looks for new ways to deal with drought

Flooded California looks for new ways to deal with drought

Nature and Environment5 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Brazilian President Lula da Silva about to shake hands with Argentinian President Alberto Fernández at an official visit to Buenos Aires

The sur: Argentina, Brazil put common currency plan on ice

The sur: Argentina, Brazil put common currency plan on ice

BusinessJanuary 24, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage