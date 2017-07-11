Ukraine says Russia attempting to obstruct war crimes probe — live updates

Zelenskyy says Russia trying to cover up war crimes

UN to vote on suspending Russia from Human Rights Council

US says war in Ukraine will have "enormous" global economic impact

US Treasury: Ukraine war will have 'enormous economic repercussions'

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that Russia's actions "will have enormous economic repercussions in Ukraine and beyond" and warned of global "spillovers" from the crisis.

Yellen added that the rising price energy, metal, wheat and corn "is going to escalate inflationary pressures" as Russian and Ukrainian exports of such commodities are hit by the war. Many countries around the world have already been grappling with rising inflation and sovereign debt as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yellen made the comments while speaking for the US Congress.

Yellen also reiterated Washington's position that Russia should be expelled from the G20 forum, adding that the US will boycott "a number of G20 meetings" if Russian officials are present.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy accuses Russia of hiding war crime evidence

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia is trying to hide evidence of war crimes committed in Ukraine.

"We have information that the Russian troops have changed tactics and are trying to remove the dead people, the dead Ukrainians, from the streets and cellars of territory they occupied," Zelenskyy said.

"This is only an attempt to hide the evidence and nothing more," he added.

Zelenskyy said that Russian leadership was "afraid that the global anger over over what was seen in Bucha would be repeated after what was seen in other cities." He added that thousands of people were missing.

Ukraine's president urged Russian citizens to protest against the war.

"If you have even a little shame about what the Russian military is doing in Ukraine, then for such Russian citizens this is a key moment: You have to demand — just demand — an end to the war."

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Wednesday

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko said that over 5,000 civilians have been killed during Russia's siege of the strategic port city over the last month.

Boichenko added that more than 90% of the city's infrastructure was destroyed by Russian shelling. Russian forces have also bombed hospitals, including one where 50 people burned to death, he said.

A convoy of seven buses and at least 40 private cars carrying Ukrainian evacuees led by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) arrived in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned that the war in Ukraine could last "for many months, for even years."

Ukraine's deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, called for residents of Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kharkiv provinces to evacuate their homes immediately as Russian forces were said to be repositioning for an assault.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed to not let Russia win its war on Ukraine while he answered questions from lawmakers in the Bundestag.

Germany also presented a new renewable energy plan, as the climate crisis is compounded by Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and urged an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine.

China described reports of civilian deaths in Bucha as "deeply disturbing" and called for an investigation.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said Moscow wants to maintain diplomatic relations with Western countries despite a series of expulsions of its diplomats.

