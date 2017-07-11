NATO chief pledges more assistance for Ukraine and neighbors

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that the alliance is stepping up support for Ukraine and its neighbors "in many different ways."

His remarks came as foreign ministers of the NATO alliance, as well as Ukraine, the European Union, Finland, Sweden, Japan, New Zealand and Australia, concluded a two-day meeting.

The diplomats convened to maintain broad backing for sanctions against Russia and arms supplies for Ukraine in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine calls for 'weapons, weapons and weapons'

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, "My agenda for the discussion had only three items: it is weapons, weapons and weapons."

"You provide us with everything that we need and we will fight for our security, but also for your security, so that President [Vladimir] Putin will have no chance to test Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty," he said, referring to the collective security agreement. The article stipulates that an attack on one member of NATO is seen as an attack on all of the others as well.

Kuleba said Ukraine was thankful for the help that allies have provided so far, but stressed that the speed of help is crucial.

"Either you help us now — and I'm speaking about days, not weeks — or, your help will come too late."

Ahead of the meeting, Kuleba had urged Germany, in particular, to do more in terms of arms supplies to Ukraine, "given its reserves and capacities" and that decision-making was taking too long. "While Berlin has time, Kyiv has none," he said.

He later wrote on Twitter that he found a "strong sense of unity behind Ukraine" at the meeting.

Ukraine's top diplomat also met with G7 foreign ministers in Brussels on the sideline of the NATO summit.

They added that they support ongoing investigations into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity.

"We are convinced that now is the time to suspend Russian membership of the [UN] Human Rights Council," the G7 statement added.

Germany's Foreign Ministry said the G7 was ready to provide further assistance to Ukraine, including military equipment and financial support.

fb/msh (Reuters, dpa)