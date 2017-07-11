German lawmakers reject vaccine mandate for people over 60

Germany's Bundestag rejected a proposal to impose a vaccine mandateon those older than 60, which was supported by Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Health Minister Karl Lauterbach. The plan, however, had been opposed by members of Scholz's own governing coalition, the smaller neoliberal FDP.

"Today is the decision day," Lauterbach said ahead of the vote, adding that compulsory vaccination for older groups would significantly reduce the number of coronavirus deaths.

Lauterbach insisted that higher vaccination rates meant the government could avoid imposing other measures such as stricter lockdowns.

Already, a vaccine mandate is in place for health care workers. But further expansion has sparked a wider debate and strong opposition.

A recent opinion poll revealed that some 60% of Germans support a vaccine mandate; although fewer believe this can actually be achieved.

The vote in the Bundestag comes as Germany has now lifted most of its major coronavirus restrictions, after the legislature voted to end them and allow states to make their own decisions on the matter.

Proponents sought to prepare for fall

Social Democratic Party MP Dagmar Schmidt introduced the legislative proposal saying that a vaccine mandate for those over the age of 60 was needed now. She added that in September, a proposal for all adults would be considered, based on information available.

Schmidt encouraged members to vote for the measure, saying "today is not about what's happening now, but what will very likely happen in the fall," adding that it was important to have a foundation of large-scale immunization to face a larger outbreak later in the year.

Greens MP Janosch Dahmen urged the Bundestag to consider the vaccine mandate for those over the age of 60, by looking into the science showing that the age group was vulnerable to severe disease from COVID-19 infection.

Dahmen said the Bundestag also had a responsibility to listen to the majority of Germans who have come out in support of the vaccine mandate.

Opposition: vaccine mandate 'not necessary'

The opposition center-right CDU argued that a vaccine mandate was not necessary, given the fact that cases were going down across the country.

CDU MP Tino Sorge told the legislative body that since the current situation did not show an overwhelmed health care system, nor an emergency situation in the intensive care units, it was not necessary to impose vaccine requirements.

Sorge added that a vaccine mandate would not help in the fall if a new variant of the various, likely resistant to vaccines, takes hold.

Senior member of the FDP, Wolfgang Kubicki also spoke against the mandate echoing Sorge's point about variants but also adding that vaccines "would not help us reach heard immunity" and saying it was unconstitutional to force adults to have the jab. "It is not the job of this house to protect adults against their own will," Kubicki said.

Far-right leader Alice Weidel said the vaccine mandate was "not just radically hostile to the constitution, but a totalitarian measure." Weidel told the Bundestag that a compromise on the vaccine mandate for those over 60 was a "trojan horse," framing the policy as a measure to give the federal government more power over citizens' freedom.

jcg/sms (dpa, reuters)