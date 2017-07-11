Ukraine: Russia ramps up Luhansk attacks — live updates

Russian forces enter industrial part of Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai says

Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov sells his Nobel medal for $103.5 million, donates money to UNICEF

Ukrainian foreign policy advisor says Kyiv 'willing' to make reforms for EU membership

Luhansk governor: Russian troops enter industrial part of Sievierodonetsk

Russian troops have entered the industrial part of Sievierodonetsk, according to Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Haidai.

The Azot chemical plant is the only part of the besieged city that remains under Ukrainian control.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that there are around 300 civilians sheltering in the Azot plant.

Yesterday, Kyiv conceded that it had lost control of Sievierodonetsk suburb Metiolkine.

Russian journalist sells Nobel medal, raises $103.5 million dollars for Ukraine aid

Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov auctioned off his Nobel Peace Prize gold medal for $103.5 million (€98.4 million).

Muratov is the editor-in-chief of independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta.

The proceeds from the auction will go to UNICEF's Humanitarian Response for Ukrainian Children Displaced by the War, according to Heritage Auctions.

Muratov won the prize in 2021 for his "efforts to safeguard freedom of expression."

Zelenskyy's foreign policy adviser: Kyiv 'willing' to make further reforms for EU membership

Foreign policy adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ihor Zhovka, told DW that Kyiv's expectations as to whether Ukraine will be conferred EU candidate status are now more positive than several days ago, following the recommendation of the European Commission.

Zhovka said that if Ukraine achieves candidate status it will have done so at "record high speed."

"We are willing to make further reforms despite the war, and especially after we win the war," he said.

What happened in Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Monday

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her French counterpart Catherine Colonna called on member states to approve EU membership candidate status for Ukraine and Moldova at the bloc's upcoming summit on June 23-24.

Hungary proposed its territory as a possible route for Ukrainian grain exports.

The head of Russian-occupied Crimea said Ukraine had fired at oil drilling platforms off the coast of the peninsula.

Russia's blockade of Ukrainian grain is a war crime, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to take back areas of southern Ukraine that are currently under Russian occupation.

Australia sent Ukraine 14 M113AS4 armored personnel carriers (APC).

China's crude oil imports from Russia increased 55% in May compared to a year earlier.

Russia said that its forces have seized the village of Metiolkine near Sievierodonetsk in the Luhansk region.

Germany seized Russian-owned properties under sanctions, in the first case of its kind.

